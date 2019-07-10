Vynca and the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum Announce the LaPOST Registry is Now Available for Health Care Providers

PALO ALTO, Calif., and BATON ROUGE, La., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, the nation's leading advance care planning solution, and the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum (Quality Forum) announced today the statewide electronic LaPOST Registry is now available for clinicians throughout the state to electronically complete and submit, query, and access the Louisiana Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment (LaPOST) forms.

Vynca and the Quality Forum first announced their partnership to develop a statewide registry in 2018. The registry will help enhance the state's current advance care planning program, which includes the LaPOST form, a medical order outlining the medical treatment that patients with serious, life-limiting illnesses wish to receive at the end of life.

"The electronic LaPOST Registry will now make forms available to health care providers in all care settings, regardless of where they were completed," said Cindy Munn, CEO of the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum. "This will positively impact end-of-life communication and documentation for both residents and health care professionals, and ultimately, result in better patient care."

Health care organizations in Louisiana can now register for an account with the electronic LaPOST Registry. Once an account is created, health care providers can securely view, upload, and electronically create a LaPOST form. Hospitals, health systems, hospice, home health and long-term care facilities throughout the state can also opt for electronic health record (EHR) integration, enabling them direct Registry connection and access from within their EHR.

"Having one-click access to the LaPOST forms from within the EHR is invaluable to health care providers," said Susan Nelson, M.D., LaPOST Coalition Chair. "When these medical orders are readily available in an emergency situation, providers can make an immediate treatment decision, and provide end-of-life care concordant to the patients' medical preference."

For more information on how to register for the LaPOST Registry contact Monique Tyler at mtyler@lhcqf.org or Jody Marsh at jmarsh@lhcqf.org

About Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum

The Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing evidence-based initiatives to improve the health and health care of Louisiana residents. Its focus areas include quality measurement and analytics, practice transformation/medical home development, health information technology (IT), advance care planning/Louisiana Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment education, and community outreach/education. The Quality Forum serves as the State-Designated Entity for health IT initiatives in Louisiana, including management of the statewide health information exchange. For more information, visit lhcqf.org.

About Vynca

Vynca, based in Palo Alto, Calif., provides comprehensive advance care planning technology solutions that enable health care organizations to deliver high-quality end-of-life care consistent with an individual's preferences. The company helps patients, families and health care providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, ensure that wishes are documented accurately, and provides real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum.

Vynca is also the leading solution provider for state advance care planning registries, having first partnered with the Oregon POLST Registry to develop a bi-directional electronic interface for health care organizations in Oregon. It is also the technology vendor for the California POLST eRegistry Pilot, the Delaware DMOST Registry, the Louisiana LaPOST Registry, and the South Carolina Registry. For more information, visit www.vyncahealth.com. Follow Vynca on LinkedIn and Twitter @VyncaHealth.

CONTACT: Emelia Altschul, 914-260-1621, emelia@vyncahealth.com

SOURCE Vynca, LLC

Related Links

https://www.vyncahealth.com

