Vynca, Cone Health, and Triad HealthCare Network Partner to Improve Advance Care Planning in North Carolina

PALO ALTO, Calif. and GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A little more than one-in-three Americans have advance directives. If your loved one became incapacitated, where would you find their end-of-life instructions? If they are patients of Cone Health or Triad HealthCare Network (THN), they will soon be easily found in the electronic medical record.

Vynca, Cone Health, and THN announced today a partnership to implement Vynca's advance care planning technology to enhance end-of-life care for patients throughout the Piedmont Triad. Cone Health and THN will be the first providers in the state of North Carolina to leverage Vynca. The organizations are also working with Mind My Health, a nonprofit project of The Carolinas Center with support from The Duke Endowment on the project.

"Everyone needs advance directives to make sure their end-of-life wishes are carried out. But if loved ones aren't quickly available or they don't know where the plans are, these instructions can't be followed," says Elizabeth Golding, DO, Cone Health Palliative Care Services. "This system from Vynca and Mind My Health makes sure we can easily find the directives and honor what our loved ones wanted at their life's end."

Mind My Health is a free online tool that stores advance care plans and makes them available to individuals whenever and wherever needed. Through this partnership, Vynca will support the digital completion of advance directives and make them electronically available to hospitals, clinics and doctor's offices across Cone Health and THN.

"Our partnership with Cone Health and THN is an important step in ensuring that patient preferences are aligned with patient care," said Ryan Van Wert, MD, CEO of Vynca. "Making advance directives electronically available on our platform at the point of care ensures providers at Cone Health and THN have immediate access in a single location, so they can ultimately honor end-of-life wishes."

Cone Health is committed to being a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Women's Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group , MedCenter High Point , MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 12,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth and Randolph counties.

Triad HealthCare Network (THN) is a provider-led, accountable care organization (ACO) composed of community physicians, Cone Health and its physicians and hospitals, and other providers who together provide higher quality, better-coordinated and more efficient care for patients. THN improves the quality and value of health care in the Piedmont Triad by focusing on preventive care, improving communication and data flow among providers, and by providing innovative services. THN is a subsidiary of Cone Health and is governed and operated by a board of managers and a physician-led operating committee.

Vynca, based in Palo Alto, Calif., provides comprehensive advance care planning technology solutions that enable health care organizations to deliver high-quality end-of-life care consistent with an individual's preferences. The company helps patients, families and health care providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, ensure that wishes are documented accurately, and provides real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum. For more information, visit www.vyncahealth.com. Follow Vynca on LinkedIn and Twitter @VyncaHealth.

Mind My Health is a non-profit project of The Carolinas Center for Hospice and End of Life Care (TCC), created with generous support from The Duke Endowment and support from the North Carolina License to Give Trust Fund Commission. The Mind My Health platform is a free online platform for adults 18 and older who want to securely store and easily access their advance directives. The platform is available to users in the Carolinas and beyond through its website: www.mindmyhealth.org. Follow Mind My Health on Facebook and Twitter @MindMyHealthorg.

