Vynca Raises $10.3 Million in Series B Funding

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, the nation's leading advance care planning solution, announced today that it has secured $10.3 million in Series B funding from First Trust Capital Partners, OCA Ventures, and Spectrum Health Ventures, in addition to key strategic individual investors. Current Vynca investors, including Generator Ventures and the Ziegler LinkAge Longevity Fund also participated. The funding will help fuel the company's expansion into new geographies and drive new product development. Rachel Kern of First Trust Capital Partners, Phil Fogg Jr. of Marquis Companies, and Arnie E. Burchianti, II will join the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Scott Lancaster of Spectrum Health Ventures will join as a Board Observer.

Vynca's end-to-end solution supports health care organizations to implement and scale high-quality advance care planning so that every person's care preferences are honored at the end-of-life. Vynca technology supports education and engagement in advance care planning conversations, shared decision making, digital completion of documents, and ensures universal document accessibility for individuals, their caregivers, and health care providers across the care continuum.

"We're pleased to receive the support and insight from these highly strategic health care investors who share our vision of creating a national advance care planning network," stated Ryan Van Wert, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Vynca. "Our continued growth will ensure that more individuals have their voices heard, and that health care providers have immediate access to care preferences, so that every person's end-of-life wishes are known and honored."

Partnering with over 80 hospitals, as well as health plans, ACOs, and five state registries, Vynca clients are realizing an impact in terms of higher quality of care at the end-of-life and the avoidance of unwanted health care interventions.

"We are excited to partner with Vynca as the company continues to build on their position as the leading advance care planning solution," said Rachel Kern of First Trust Capital Partners. "Vynca's state registry partnerships and impressive growth are a testament to how they are setting a new standard for end-of-life care, ensuring that accurate care plans are available in critical moments. We look forward to being part of Vynca's continued growth and success."

"Spectrum Health Ventures supports innovations that can reduce cost, improve quality, and increase patient engagement and satisfaction," said Scott Lancaster, M.D., clinical director for Spectrum Health Ventures. "We are proud to partner with Vynca, whose impressive growth and innovative platforms are providing national leadership by reflecting patient preferences for end-of-life care."

About Vynca

Vynca, based in Palo Alto, Calif., provides comprehensive advance care planning technology solutions that enable health care organizations to deliver high-quality end-of-life care consistent with an individual's preferences. The company helps patients, families and health care providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, ensure that wishes are documented accurately, and provides real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum.

Vynca is also the leading solution provider for state advance care planning registries, having first partnered with the Oregon POLST Registry to develop a bi-directional electronic interface for health care organizations in Oregon. It is also the technology vendor for the California POLST eRegistry Pilot, the Delaware DMOST Registry, the Louisiana LaPOST Registry, and the South Carolina Registry. For more information, visit www.vyncahealth.com. Follow Vynca on LinkedIn and Twitter @VyncaHealth.

About First Trust Capital Partners

First Trust Capital Partners, LLC ("FTCP") is a private equity and venture firm based in Wheaton, Illinois. FTCP is affiliated with First Trust Portfolios L.P. and First Trust Advisors L.P. (collectively "First Trust"). FTCP's portfolio is comprised of over 50 private investments across multiple sectors. Our team is industry-agnostic, but given our background and areas of expertise, we focus on the Financial Services and Health Care Technology and Services sectors. For more information, please visit ftcapitalpartners.com.

About Spectrum Health

Spectrum Health, a not-for-profit, integrated health system, is committed to improving the health and wellness of our communities. We live our mission every day with 31,000 compassionate professionals, 4,200 medical staff experts, 3,200 committed volunteers and a health plan serving 1 million members. Our talented physicians and caregivers are privileged to offer a full continuum of care and wellness services to our communities through 14 hospitals, including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, 230 ambulatory sites and telehealth offerings. We pursue health care solutions for today and tomorrow that diversify our offerings. Locally-governed and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our health system provided $483 million in community benefit in fiscal year 2018. Thanks to the generosity of our communities, we received $30 million in philanthropy in the most recent fiscal year to support research, academics, innovation and clinical care. Spectrum Health has been recognized as one of the nation's 15 Top Health Systems by Truven Health Analytics®, part of IBM Watson HealthTM.

