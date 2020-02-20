Vyne® Acquires Renaissance Electronic Services, Broadening Its Dental Portfolio

The acquisition brings together two leading dental technology solution providers to create a single source for the electronic management of dental claims and claim attachments. Benefits to dental practices include integrated workflows, lower operating costs, enhanced revenue cycle operations and improved practice communications.

"Vyne's investment in Renaissance enables us to expand offerings for our dental clients, partners and payers," said Vyne president and CEO Lindy Benton. "This growth opportunity represents a natural extension of our business following our 2019 acquisition by The Jordan Company."

According to Benton, "Vyne and Renaissance share a common goal of empowering providers with technology solutions to better run their businesses. Uniting our companies means we're able to strategically offer dental practices the unique opportunity to partner with a single organization that possesses more than 50 years of combined experience developing cutting-edge dental technology solutions."

Renaissance provides EDI claims processing and revenue cycle services to dentists nationwide. The company's Remote Lite claim service and Tesia clearinghouse strengthen and enhance Vyne's current portfolio of dental health information exchange, revenue cycle management and communication solutions. These include Vyne's HITRUST CSF-Certified FastAttach solution and the Vyne Connect encrypted email platform which connect dental practice offices to more than 750 dental plans and payers nationwide.

"Strategically, bringing Renaissance into the fold alongside NEA, enables us to serve more than 100,000 dental providers through an expanded product and service offering," Benton added.

About The Jordan Company

The Jordan Company ("TJC") (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 37-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including industrials, transportation and logistics, healthcare and consumer, and telecom, technology and utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for more than 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

About Vyne

Vyne is an industry leader in health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in any form – voice, document, image, data, fax or electronic interface. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience for medical and dental providers and payers. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.

