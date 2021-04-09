Vyne Dental Opens New Facility in Indianapolis' 16 Tech Innovation District

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Dental®, a recognized market leader in dental insurance revenue cycle management, announced today the opening of a new office in Indianapolis' 16 Tech Innovation District.

16 Tech is an urban innovation district in the historic Riverside neighborhood and within the Indiana Avenue Cultural District on the northwestern edge of downtown Indianapolis. It is a world-class collective of innovators and entrepreneurs in the fields of life sciences, technology, advanced manufacturing, and engineering that are coming together to leverage their varied skill sets, draw inspiration from the region's top-ranking research universities and global corporations, and channel their combined creative energy to plant the seeds for Central Indiana's future economic growth.

Vyne Dental's new location boasts an open floor concept to help facilitate optimal collaboration. The goals for the new facility are to drive innovation aligned to corporate strategy, deliver new technology solutions, and evolve the current product portfolio. In addition, proximity to top talent from local universities, such as Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Regenstrief Institute, will help support Vyne Dental's future growth trajectory.

"There are many benefits that make this city an attractive place for businesses, and for us, preserving our company heritage in that we were formed, nurtured, and built here is critical," said Steve Roberts, president – Vyne Dental. "We're excited to move our employees and business to the 16 Tech Innovation District and embark on this journey to enhance Indianapolis' business culture, retain and attract top technology talent to the area, and further innovate the Vyne Dental solutions for our customers in this creative environment."

The grand opening will take place on Friday, April 9, 2021, and will serve as an opportunity for the Vyne Dental employees who will inhabit this workspace to tour and interact with the new office.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental is part of the Vyne family of industry-leading information exchange and communication management solutions for healthcare. Vyne Dental helps clients manage their revenue cycle, send encrypted communications, and position their practices to thrive. Vyne Dental solutions deliver greater operational efficiency, financial performance, and improved data protection to more than 73,000 dental practice offices across the US and also partners with more than 750 dental plans and payers for the electronic delivery of claim documentation.

Vyne Dental is continuously growing and always striving to advance the dental industry by providing innovative solutions to improve workflow, decrease administrative costs, and improve reimbursements.

