Vyne Medical® Featured in Revenue Cycle Unicorns Report from KLAS Research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Medical, a leader in health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management, today announced its inclusion in the 2019 Revenue Cycle Unicorns Report from KLAS Research.

KLAS, a leading source of healthcare information technology vendor performance metrics, determines its ratings based on direct, detailed feedback from healthcare providers across North America. The report, released December 12, focuses on solutions that take a unique approach to tackling revenue cycle issues and that often fall outside KLAS' traditional revenue cycle market segment.

Vyne Medical's flagship Trace® solution provides tools to capture a variety of interactions – voice, fax and image – tying it to the patient record and making it accessible across the enterprise. The platform interfaces with the electronic health record (EHR) and other critical systems to create a more complete patient record.

"The Trace platform holds the key of proficiency for our clients as all the fragmented data is documented, centrally located, organized, and easy to retrieve and share," states Scott Overholt, Chief Business Officer at Vyne, in the report.

Customers reference Trace data to help prevent and overturn denials, increase POS collections, improve productivity and provide better service to patients and physicians. For one organization interviewed by KLAS, the use of Trace helped reduce denials by 75 percent. Customers also leverage Trace recordings for quality review and coaching in employee/patient interactions.

In the report, multiple customers refer to the Trace platform as "an integral part of our daily operations," citing strong value and relationships as key drivers of their satisfaction. Trace platform account managers and technical resources are described as "knowledgeable, responsive, and involved." One client commented, "Vyne Medical is very responsive and always keeps us abreast of upcoming things that could be to our advantage." (This comment was collected by KLAS from a VP of Business Office about Vyne Medical in December 2019.)

Vyne Medical's overall performance is rated at 90.1 percent, well above the market average. In KLAS' customer experience pillars, Vyne Medical is rated an A in Loyalty and Value; A- in Culture, Operations, and Relationship, and B+ in Product. Of those interviewed, 96 percent say that Vyne Medical keeps all promises and that they would buy again.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and its reports, visit KLASresearch.com.

About Vyne Medical®

Serving more than 800 hospitals and hospital systems nationwide, Vyne Medical delivers a highly integrated platform for an end-to-end exchange of protected health information and communication management between patients, providers, payers/health plans, and partners. Vyne Medical's solutions connect disconnected data® for a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Learn more at vynemedical.com.

