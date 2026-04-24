Vyne Medical to Showcase 5th Annual Automation Workshop and Patient Access Workflow Success at the 52nd NAHAM Conference

Join Vyne Medical in Chicago to connect and learn about how automation is shaping Patient Access.

DUNWOODY, Ga., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Medical, a leading provider of healthcare communication and workflow automation solutions for over 25 years, today announced its participation in the 2026 NAHAM Annual Conference, taking place April 28 – May 1 in Chicago, Illinois. Aligned with this year's conference theme, "Innovative Access: Transforming Healthcare Management for the Future," Vyne Medical will demonstrate how healthcare organizations can simplify and modernize Patient Access workflows through intelligent document and data automation.

Vyne Medical

Conference attendees are invited to visit Vyne Medical at Booth 412 to explore how the company's Trace® platform streamlines the capture, indexing, and management of critical patient access documentation – including fax, documents, voice calls, and images – within a centralized, searchable repository that provides clear proof of every interaction.

As part of its presence at the conference, Vyne Medical will also host its 5th Annual Automation Workshop, giving Patient Access professionals an opportunity to discuss common operational challenges, exchange ideas with peers, and explore practical ways automation can reduce administrative burden while improving workflow efficiency. Attendees can reserve a spot in the workshop in advance at https://vynemedical.com/naham-focus-group/.

Vyne Medical will also participate in a NAHAM Learning Lab session alongside Erlanger Health, titled "From Paper to Proof: Simple Changes for Big Impact at Erlanger Health." The session will feature Julie Baddley, Director of Patient Access at Erlanger Health, along with Meg Michael, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Vyne Medical, and Nichole Harmon, Customer Success Executive at Vyne Medical. Together, they will share how small, intentional workflow changes helped Erlanger improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance staff satisfaction across Patient Access operations.

Vyne Medical's presence at NAHAM continues the company's ongoing commitment to supporting Patient Access professionals with solutions that reduce manual work, improve documentation visibility, and strengthen revenue cycle performance. At last year's conference, the company showcased similar automation advancements designed to streamline healthcare communications and administrative workflows across hospitals and health systems.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth 412 for product demonstrations, expert discussions, and insights into how automation can help healthcare organizations create measurable improvements across Patient Access operations.

About Vyne Medical

Vyne Medical is a leading provider of healthcare communication and automation solutions that connect disconnected data and streamline administrative workflows across the care continuum. Its secure digital solutions enable hospitals and health systems to improve financial performance, strengthen compliance, and deliver better patient experiences across multiple stages of care. Learn more at www.vynemedical.com.

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RaShea Drake

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SOURCE Vyne Medical