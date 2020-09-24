Vyne Named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 List

Vyne provides end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management for healthcare systems, dental practices and insurance payers. The company's medical Trace® platform and its dental portfolio – featuring Remote Lite® claims processing, FastAttach® electronic claims attachments and Vyne Connect™ encrypted email – are all industry-leading solutions in their respective markets.

"It is an honor for Vyne to be included in the Inc. 5000 List for thirteen consecutive years," said Vyne CEO and president Lindy Benton. "This recognition is a true testament not only to our mission of providing technology solutions to support revenue cycle management and advance healthcare delivery, but to the the continued support of our hospital, healthcare system and dental clients across the country. We are grateful for these relationships and take pride in serving their businesses and their efforts to enhance patient care."

Vyne serves more than 800 hospitals and health systems, 70,000 dental offices and a growing base of 750 insurance carriers in the United States through its health information collation, exchange and claims management technology.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 List, including company profiles and an interactive database — sorted by industry, region and other criteria are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. received the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand continues to grow significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, the list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About Vyne

Vyne is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, document, image, data, fax or electronic interface. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.

