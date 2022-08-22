Vyne Named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List

Vyne ranks on the prestigious list for the 15th consecutive year, recognized for three-year revenue growth of 94%.

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed its 2022 Inc. 5000 List, featuring Vyne at number 4,600 with three-year revenue growth of 94%. Inc.'s annual list is one of the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The 2022 edition marks Vyne's 15th consecutive year on the list, in which Inc. honors the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – independent small businesses.

Vyne® provides end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management for healthcare systems, dental practices, and insurance payers.

"For 15 years, Vyne has been honored with consistent growth because of loyal customers and innovative products designed to serve one of the United States' most important sectors – healthcare," said Lindy Benton, executive chair of Vyne, board of directors. "Making the Inc. 5000 list again remains an important and significant achievement that indicates our focus and integrity to our organizational mission of providing the highest quality solutions to support health system revenue while advancing care delivery for patients.

"As we have done since our inception, we continue striving to serve all of our hospital, healthcare system, and dental clients across the country however we can and take enormous pride in helping enhance and advance patient care," Benton added.

Vyne serves more than 800 hospitals and health systems, 75,000 dental offices, and more than 800 plans and payers in the United States through its health information collation, exchange, and claims management technology.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 List, including company profiles and an interactive database — sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, are available at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. received the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand continues to grow significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, the list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About Vyne Corp.

Vyne is a healthcare industry leader in information exchange and electronic communication management. The company's pre-eminent technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage, and submission of healthcare data in multiple forms: voice, fax, image, data, e-document. Vyne's proven solutions connect all data touchpoints to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. To learn more visit www.vynecorp.com.

