Vyne Named to Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies: The Inc. 5000 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Vyne is No. 3723 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Vyne's 2019 ranking marks the organization's 12th consecutive year on the list, which honors the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — independent small businesses.

Vyne's technology provides health systems, dental providers,and insurance payers the ability to exchange health information in a compliant manner and improve revenue cycle management processes. Its HITRUST CSF Certified solutions – the Trace platform for health systems and the FastAttach software for dental practices are leading technologies in their respective market sectors.

Lindy Benton, president and CEO of Vyne, said: "Our overwhelming commitment to healthcare innovation drives our success, and being recognized by Inc. for the 12th consecutive year proves that the role we play in helping medical and dental businesses run more efficiently and profitably is vital for their success."

"We are proud of this honor and remain dedicated to serving the more than 800 hospital and health system clients, more than 73,000 dental providers, and the more than 750 payers and health plans that place their trust in us," Benton added.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database — sorted by industry, region and other criteria — are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Vyne®

Vyne is a recognized leader in health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage, and submission of healthcare data in any form – voice, document, image, data, fax, or electronic interface. Vyne's solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance, and patient experience for medical and dental providers and payers. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand continues to grow significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 25,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, the list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

Disclaimer:

Vyne, Trace and FastAttach are trademarks or registered trademarks of Vyne and/or its affiliates. Other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Scott E. Rupp

941-794-5137

scottrupp@millerrupp.com

SOURCE Vyne

Related Links

http://vynecorp.com

