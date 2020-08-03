Vyne Realizes Business Evolution with Dental Business Rebrand

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne, a recognized market leader in health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management, announced today a rebrand of its dental business. The Vyne Dental® brand reflects the company's evolution into a complete revenue cycle management solutions provider.

Vyne has historically served the dental market with its industry stalwart brand NEA, providing the HITRUST CSF Certified FastAttach® solution and the Vyne Connect™ encrypted email platform. These products connect dental practice offices to hundreds of dental plans and payers nationwide.

In 2019, Vyne was acquired by The Jordan Company, a middle-market private equity firm, initiating the company's evaluation of growth opportunities. Less than a year later, Vyne made a strategic investment in Renaissance Electronic Services, LLC, an Indianapolis-based technology company providing EDI products and services to dental practices across the country.

The rebrand to Vyne Dental allows dental practices to partner with a single vendor for fully electronic management of dental claims, claim attachments, and encrypted email. Eliminating manual, disconnected processes and ensuring data continuity helps empower dental professionals to make processing claims easy, grow their businesses with predictable revenue, and work confidently in an ever-changing industry.

The product portfolio under Vyne Dental includes Remote Lite® claims processing, FastAttach electronic claims attachments, and Vyne Connect encrypted email.

The company's website, logo, graphics, and communications have been updated in support of the rebrand. These Vyne Dental brand assets, along with a new website and messaging, convey the value of the integrated platform in a straightforward manner, with a focus on solving key problems today's practices face.

"The Vyne Dental rebrand signifies the integration of the NEA and Renaissance Electronic Services brands into one that allows us to serve dental practices with a complete electronic revenue cycle management solution," said Vyne Dental president Robert Patrick. "Our platform helps eliminate manual, disconnected processes and data to simplify claims processing, attachments, and secure messages, which is essential to the success of today's dental practices."

For more information on Vyne Dental, visit vynedental.com.

About Vyne

Vyne is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, document, image, data, fax or electronic interface. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.

© 2020 Napa EA/MEDX, LLC. All rights reserved. Vyne logos, product and service names, including but not limited to, FastAttach mentioned herein are registered trademarks and are the property of Electronic Attachment, Inc., or their respective affiliated entities.

All third-party trademarks and tradenames (including logos and icons) referenced are and remain the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Scott E. Rupp

941-794-5137

https://millerrupp.com/

SOURCE Vyne

