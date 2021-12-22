Vyne Trellis Evolves To Further Optimize Dental Billing While Adding a Suite of Communication Tools

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Dental®, a leading provider of revenue cycle, claims and practice management solutions, and electronic health information exchange for all-sized dental practices, announces sweeping, comprehensive enhancements to its Vyne Trellis™ platform.

Vyne Trellis, one of the dental industry's most comprehensive revenue cycle and communications engines, provides a robust end-to-end dental billing solution for dental claims management, including simple, integrated electronic attachments, batch and real-time eligibility and benefits verification, all in one intuitive, easy-to-use solution.

A few of Vyne Trellis' most innovative enhanced features include:

Batch and real-time benefit plan eligibility verification to reduce the time practice team members spend on the phone with payers — office managers and billers receive verification of patient benefits within seconds through the Vyne Trellis web-based platform;

A robust electronic attachment submission solution, that's connected to more than 800 payers across the country;

A feature-rich portal that integrates a practice's submitted, processed, and paid claims, supporting attachments and documentation, and eligibility status — to each patient and their respective payer; and

Intelligent validation engine to identify potential errors, such as missing subscriber IDs, claim form information, attachment requirements, and patient and provider detail, before electronically submitting claims to a payer — reducing rejected claims, creating efficiency in the billing workflow, and accelerating reimbursements back into the practice.

Vyne Trellis continues to evolve and, in so doing, redefine what "revenue cycle management solution" means to the dental practice. Throughout 2021, Vyne Dental strategically expanded its portfolio to add simple, customizable electronic forms, text and email reminders, online reviews, and secure communications, including email and inter-office chat portfolio.

This strategic shift allows dental practices on Vyne Trellis to initiate the electronic, automated interaction with their patients much earlier in their journey, thus ensuring a timely resolution to all revenue collection attempts, while simultaneously improving patient experience, reducing friction, and cutting costs.

Vyne Trellis eligibility and benefits verification

The Vyne Trellis real-time and batch eligibility feature helps any dental practice reduce the amount of time spent on manual interactions with payers. The instant claims validation system also identifies potential errors on submitted claims, like a missing insurance subscriber number, before submitting documents to payers.

Thanks to this intelligent feature, dental billers can reduce a practice's rejected claims, as well as speed up adjudication and drive revenue for the practice.

Vyne Trellis automated eligibility

In most major practice management systems, Vyne Trellis can see subscriber details, the patients' carrier, provider, and appointment information and send an eligibility request automatically, helping to eliminate the need to check these data entries manually.

Furthermore, automated batch eligibility verifies coverage and benefits for patients with a scheduled appointment in the practice's supported practice management software three days before a scheduled appointment. It enables staff to view responses without manually sending a request.

The new eligibility design offers easy searching and filtering by rows. This feature is currently available for Open Dental customers, with Dentrix and EagleSoft integrations coming shortly. This feature alone is one of the most well-understood and frequently endured pain points in any dental practice. Vyne Trellis helps eliminate it.

Additional new Vyne Trellis features

In addition to Vyne Trellis helping streamline every aspect of a dental practice's revenue cycle and automating claims management, the solution now features several new, cutting-edge tools to help power practices. Specifically, the most common searches are available in a single dashboard to shave minutes off of dental billing professional's workflows each day.

Vyne Trellis also includes many other important, new, and improved features:

Electronic Patient Forms

Vyne Dental has added its newly acquired OperaDDS solution features into the Vyne Dental portfolio, including its secure communication* and form creation capabilities. For example, forms and form creation are electronic and fully customizable – virtually any form of any kind can be created for any purpose.

Text and Email Reminders

In addition to the simple, yet powerful electronic forms, OperaDDS adds a robust reminder system with automated texts and emails to help ensure patients are confirmed for their appointments and show up on time.

Secure email*

Vyne Dental's secure email solution is built into Vyne Trellis, so it's the perfect and safe way for a practice to communicate sensitive and personal health information with specialist providers and patients.

Patient Reviews

With the integration of OperaDDS, Vyne Dental allows dental practices the ability to manage online reviews from patients. Positive reviews are automatically funneled to the review boards. Reviews from patients that rate below a certain threshold (negative reviews) are routed directly to the practice manager to address any potential issues.

Intra-office chat

Vyne Trellis now includes an intra-office chat feature that allows practice employees to communicate inside the practice quickly on a multitude of devices, including on a smartwatch! Doctors can see when patients are ready, if there is an emergency in the waiting room, or even if lunch has arrived. Internal chat capabilities help remove workflow friction present in most dental practices today and is a proven productivity booster.

Built with feedback from real users

"These latest features from Vyne Trellis result from Vyne Dental's industry understanding, experience, and direct, real-time feedback from users," said Steve Roberts, president of Vyne Dental. "We maintain multiple feedback loops with users and are always on the hunt for insights and priorities as we continue to invest in our solutions.

"Along with all of these high-impact developments, Vyne Dental continues to add more payer connections to support our eligibility responses and ensure electronic connectivity for all of your claims and attachments," Roberts added. "As the number of connections grows, the better our solutions can serve the needs of your practices."

Vyne Dental currently has more than 800 connections to dental insurance payers and, as a result, helps dental claims get paid more quickly and efficiently.

"Ultimately, Vyne Dental is helping to alleviate pain in dental practice revenue cycle management," said Vance Taylor, vice president of sales and marketing at Vyne Dental. "Providing access to real-time eligibility, for example, keeps you better informed on patient plan maximums, deductibles, and their care utilization. In addition, it can verify whether some procedure codes are covered under a patient's benefit plan – important to reducing the daily minutia."

Vyne Trellis is exceptionally user-friendly and allows billing managers to monitor claims from their dashboard, creating tremendous efficiency for the entire practice.

"At Vyne Dental, we aim to help dental practice leaders improve nearly every facet of their administrative demands so that they can continue to focus on patient care," Roberts concluded.

For more information on Vyne Dental, visit www.vynedental.com/.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental is part of the Vyne family, an industry leader in end-to-end information exchange and communication management solutions for healthcare. Vyne Dental helps dental practices manage their revenue cycle, send encrypted communications, and position their practices to thrive. Its solutions are used by more than 74,000 dental practices across the U.S. to streamline claims management and adjudication, determine real-time patient benefits eligibility, submit electronic claims attachments, eliminate practice's paper forms, streamline secure electronic patient communication, and reduce missed appointments through electronic patient reminders. Vyne Dental also partners with more than 800 dental plans and payers for the electronic delivery of claim documentation.

Vyne Dental continuously strives to advance the dental industry by providing technology that improves workflows, decreases administrative costs, and improves reimbursements for service provided. For more information, visit www.vynedental.com

*Secure Email is email transmission functionality that requires login credentials for access, is encrypted at rest, allows for email delivery revocation, auto-expiration for access to data, recipient authentication and read receipts. Use of Secure Email does not guarantee additional or absolute security.

