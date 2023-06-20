Vyoma tops up Seed round with Safran Corporate Ventures

  • Safran Corporate Ventures participates in an 8.5 M€ Seed extension round.
  • Vyoma is developing a disruptive space object monitoring system and satellite operations automation services to guarantee the safety of space assets.
  • The funds will be used to accelerate Vyoma's growth and the partnership will explore sensor diversification and data fusion.

MUNICH, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyoma, a Germany-based Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and Space Traffic Management (STM) company, announces the closure of its Seed round with Safran Corporate Ventures as co-investor. Safran's venture capital arm funds transformative technologies and supports deep-tech companies that have the potential to reshape the European aviation, space and defense sectors.

Vyoma's founding team. From left to right: Dr. Luisa Buinhas, Christoph Bamann and Dr. Stefan Frey.
Revolutionising the space industry, Vyoma will launch space-based telescopes for monitoring objects (space debris and satellites) down to a few centimeters, from low-Earth orbits to Geostationary orbits. Reliable SSA data provided by this monitoring system, coupled with space traffic management services, will empower safe and efficient satellite operations. The first units of the telescope fleet will be launched in 2024. By monitoring space traffic 24/7, Vyoma contributes thus to Europe's geostrategic autonomy and space sovereignty.

The additional funding provided by Safran Corporate Ventures not only validates Vyoma's vision but also the company's potential for rapid growth and impact in the industry. With the development of its first telescopes well under way, this investment will be used to strengthen Vyoma's team, expand its customer base and solidify its market position. Vyoma will also work in partnership with various Safran branches to further develop groundbreaking sensor technologies.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. Stefan Frey, co-founder and CEO of Vyoma says: "This strategic investment is a testament to the importance of cross-country alliances in Europe, to ensure our continent both drives tech innovation and remains at the forefront of space intelligence. We are very excited to work with Safran going forward, in the frame of this investment, and remain thankful to our existing investors – Happiness Capital, Atlantic Labs, and Faber – for their continued support in keeping our orbits safe!"

Florent Illat, Head of Safran Corporate Ventures, states: "For Safran Corporate Ventures, this investment in a Germany-based New Space startup reflects our strategy of supporting companies developing disruptive technologies that are strategic for Safran and in line with French-German collaboration to strengthen the European Union's sovereignty."

This latest investment completes an extended Seed financing round during the Summer of 2022, led by Happiness Capital and Atlantic Labs, and complemented by Lisbon-based Faber Ventures.

About Vyoma:

Vyoma is a Munich-based company that leverages ground-based and soon, space-based data to empower automated satellite operations. Officially founded in August 2020, Vyoma enables real-time space traffic management in congested orbits around Earth. While space is becoming increasingly crowded, Vyoma provides safe and automated satellite operations services, drastically reducing mission costs for its customers. The company's operations services range from detection of close approaches between satellites and debris and optimisation of manoeuvres, all the way to full automation. Vyoma tenders to operators, reinsurers and space agencies.

