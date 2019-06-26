Vyond Announces Rich Text for Vyond Studio

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyond, a SaaS video creation company that allows everyone to create video quickly and easily, today announced the introduction of Rich Text – an all-new feature in Vyond Studio that allows users to control nearly every aspect of video text, including support for right-to-left languages.

Text within videos can call attention to important information, explain details, or display an audio track in other languages – significantly enhancing an audience's engagement with videos. With Rich Text, Vyond makes it easy to modify the look of text in videos to make them more impactful, with the ability to adjust font weight, color, alignment, spacing and more. In addition, Rich Text also includes native support for languages written and read right-to-left such as Hindi, Hebrew, and Arabic.

"This exciting new update demonstrates the dedication our team has to making our product accessible to users across all countries and languages," said Nicolas Lassus, Head of Product at Vyond. "Companies all over the world can easily create content that resonates with their particular audience, helping them make meaningful connections."

More specifically, Rich Text includes the ability to bold or italicize text, change text color and size, and adjust alignment, spacing and text direction. Additionally, Vyond Studio is now offering the ability to change colors on whiteboard props, which allows creators to highlight messaging details in their videos.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide features that our customers have been asking for," explained Lassus. "Incorporating customer feedback is critical to the success of Vyond Studio. Many of our customers have content needs that span the globe or must reach different audiences – our aim was to make this a more simple and streamlined process."

To learn more about the many milestones Vyond has achieved in its first year after rebranding from GoAnimate, visit the Vyond blog, and check out the Help Center for articles that can assist with common problems, provide tips and tricks, and enhance the overall Vyond Studio experience.

About Vyond

At Vyond, our mission is to put the power of video in the hands of everyone. Vyond allows people of all skill levels in all industries and job roles to create dynamic and powerful media. With features that go beyond moving text and images, you can build character-driven stories or compelling data visualizations that engage audiences and deliver results.

Founded as GoAnimate in 2007, Vyond has helped Global 2000 organizations, small businesses, and individuals produce more than 30 million videos. To learn more, visit vyond.com.

SOURCE Vyond

Related Links

http://www.vyond.com

