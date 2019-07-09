Vyond Names Alex Banks as New Head of Sales

Alex joins the Vyond leadership team after more than 10 years of international sales experience with Comscore, an international media measurement and analytics company. During his career at Comscore, Alex led the company's West Coast sales team, as well as the company's international expansion into Latin America. Before joining Comscore, Alex spent more than 10 years with various software, hardware, and business intelligence firms, including The Economist Intelligence Unit of the UK-based The Economist Group.

"I am thrilled to begin this new chapter at Vyond," Alex said. "Vyond offers enterprise solutions which provide value and efficiency unmatched in today's marketplace. Creating content with Vyond delivers positive and measurable ROI across multiple functions and industries."

Additionally, Alex has been a guest lecturer and contributor for a variety of magazines and newspapers and has been recognized for his thought leadership in topics such as online video, digital media, advertising effectiveness, social networks, and e-commerce.

Originally from England, Alex has also lived in Germany, Mexico, Brazil, and Spain. He speaks and writes both Spanish and Portuguese fluently, and currently lives in the Bay Area with his wife and two daughters.

"We are very excited to welcome Alex to the team," said CEO Gary Lipkowitz. "His years of international sales experience make him an ideal fit for Vyond as we continue to expand our global footprint. With his tried-and-true expertise and leadership, we look forward to providing video solutions for customers around the world."

