Vyond Receives ISO Security Certification

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyond, the world leader in enterprise video animation software, announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001 security certification. The certification is one of the most widely accepted and recognized international standards for information security management.

"Security has always been a top priority for us, as customers use our video platform to develop content that is often confidential," said COO Mark Deaton. "Taking the steps to receive ISO/IEC 27001 security certification was a direct response to the needs of our customers and partners – they need to know that their data and intellectual property are safe in our hands."

The certification process includes a rigorous audit of Vyond's information security management systems and controls. Achieving the ISO/IEC 27001 standard certifies that Vyond has the requisite information security controls in place to protect client data. The certification is awarded only to those companies that can meet the standard as judged by an independent, accredited team of auditors.

"We've been laser-focused on making Vyond a serious enterprise tool for business professionals, and security is a huge component of that," explains Deaton. "Launching the HTML5-based Vyond Studio, joining the EU and Swiss Privacy Shield Frameworks, and creating a suite of additional data security features were all part of these efforts, and we're extremely pleased to now hold this certification."

ABOUT VYOND:

At Vyond, our mission is to put the power of video in the hands of everyone. Vyond allows people of all skill levels in all industries and job roles to create dynamic and powerful media. With features that go beyond moving text and images, you can build character-driven stories or compelling data visualizations that engage audiences and deliver results.

Founded as GoAnimate in 2007, Vyond has helped Global 2000 organizations, small businesses, and individuals produce more than 30 million videos. To learn more, visit vyond.com.

