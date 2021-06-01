Vyond Sweeps With 10 Wins at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyond announced ten wins at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards, including a Gold Award for its video Black Characters in Children's Books. This total marks the largest number of Telly Awards received by Vyond in a single year, as well as the most wins by any online animation platform.

"In the face of a year like no other, Vyond has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work," says Telly Awards executive director Sabrina Dridje.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by industry leaders at companies like Netflix, Dow Jones, Hearst Media, and more. Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, PBS, Ogilvy & Mather, and The Walt Disney Company.

"We're humbled to have had so many of Vyond's original videos honored by the Telly Awards," says Vyond director of marketing Amanda Morgan. "It's a gratifying recognition of Vyond's talented video producers and broader team, especially since we created all of the selected videos in Vyond Studio."

Vyond Studio is an online platform for creating your own animated videos without the cost of traditional video production. With drag-and-drop scenes and customized characters, the platform aims to give anybody the power to make media that moves, regardless of their experience with video.

Many of Vyond's recognized videos focused on enabling video makers using Vyond Studio, like the breakout series Discovering Vyond with Prakriti .

Another prominent theme among Vyond's award-winning videos was uplifting diverse communities, covering topics like mental wellness, DEI training, and supporting local food banks. Most of the videos were created as templates for Vyond customers, allowing them to customize the award-winning content to make their own videos for training and awareness.

All of Vyond's Telly Award-winning videos and templates can be found at http://www.vyond.com/blog/telly-awards-2021.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.

About Vyond

Vyond allows people of all skill levels in all industries and job roles to create dynamic and powerful media. With features that go beyond moving text and images, you can build character-driven stories or compelling data visualizations that engage audiences and deliver results.

Founded as GoAnimate in 2007, Vyond has helped Global 2000 organizations, small businesses, and individuals produce their own videos easily and cost-effectively. Since its inception, the Company has served over 12 million registered users on six continents who have created more than 22 million videos.

