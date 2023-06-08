Vyopta Adds New Event and Log-Level Alerts to Intelligent Monitoring Engine

The new monitor types were announced during Cisco Live 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, has added new event and log-level alerts to its Intelligent Monitoring Engine. The new monitor types will help organizations better understand the status and performance of their video endpoints with more detailed alerts and diagnostics. This is especially timely as calls from meeting rooms have increased 2.5x in the past year as organizations are embracing hybrid work.1

These new monitor types provide deeper diagnostic and detection capabilities around endpoint monitoring. Vyopta is now able to pull diagnostic information to generate alerts that help customers ensure the reliability of the physical endpoints in their environment.

"With this event alerting capability, Vyopta can provide additional details that add value and increase the accuracy of alerts," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta VP of Product and Marketing. "As people are going back to the office and using multiple platforms on these devices, we can provide the most robust and detailed alerts on what is going on with those devices without a person needing to be onsite."

New event alerts for Cisco endpoints were launched at Cisco Live 2023 earlier this week, and work with any Cisco device in any mode, including in Microsoft Teams Room mode.

Vyopta will be providing an overview of the new feature during its Vyopta Customer Webinar Series on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 pm CT. Interested participants can sign up here to learn more.

Related:

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

1 Vyopta's proprietary customer data

SOURCE Vyopta Inc