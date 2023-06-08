Vyopta Adds New Event and Log-Level Alerts to Intelligent Monitoring Engine

News provided by

Vyopta Inc

08 Jun, 2023, 11:28 ET

The new monitor types were announced during Cisco Live 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, has added new event and log-level alerts to its Intelligent Monitoring Engine. The new monitor types will help organizations better understand the status and performance of their video endpoints with more detailed alerts and diagnostics. This is especially timely as calls from meeting rooms have increased 2.5x in the past year as organizations are embracing hybrid work.1

These new monitor types provide deeper diagnostic and detection capabilities around endpoint monitoring. Vyopta is now able to pull diagnostic information to generate alerts that help customers ensure the reliability of the physical endpoints in their environment.

"With this event alerting capability, Vyopta can provide additional details that add value and increase the accuracy of alerts," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta VP of Product and Marketing. "As people are going back to the office and using multiple platforms on these devices, we can provide the most robust and detailed alerts on what is going on with those devices without a person needing to be onsite."

New event alerts for Cisco endpoints were launched at Cisco Live 2023 earlier this week, and work with any Cisco device in any mode, including in Microsoft Teams Room mode.

Vyopta will be providing an overview of the new feature during its Vyopta Customer Webinar Series on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 pm CT. Interested participants can sign up here to learn more.

Related:

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

1 Vyopta's proprietary customer data

SOURCE Vyopta Inc

Also from this source

Vyopta's User Experience Score Provides Visibility into Overall Health of Organizational Collaboration

Vyopta Announces Space Insights Support for Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Cisco Webex Room Series

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.