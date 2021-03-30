Vyopta Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Optimizing Workplace Collaboration with a Single-Pane-of-Glass View on UC Environments

"Vyopta currently manages six million endpoints comprising software clients, room systems, and phones from a broad spectrum of UC vendors. It enhances the customer journey by delivering insights that give customers deep visibility to help them fully leverage their UC investments, optimize calls/meetings and meeting room utilization, and improve employee engagement and productivity," said Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Strategic integrations with major UC and workspace vendors further augment the overall customer experience by improving collaboration technology performance and reducing costs."

To drive greater customer value, Vyopta partners with industry-leading cloud services vendors such as Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, Google, Pexip, BlueJeans by Verizon, and others to give customers the flexibility to monitor UC deployments of any size and complexity. In addition to these collaborations, it developed advanced solutions that can uniquely extract insightful data for the host and meeting participants, helping IT teams quickly identify the root cause of an endpoint-related problem.

Vyopta further helps IT teams address performance issues in multiple environments by automating compliance and adoption reporting, simplifying troubleshooting, and accelerating issue resolution. The company supports customers in making intelligent, data-driven decisions with report generation that assists in operations, user experience, and employee engagement and productivity. It also enables customers to proactively focus on capacity usage, adoption, and maintenance costs while optimizing their environments.

"With an emphasis on monitoring, analyzing, and addressing its customers' pain points, Vyopta's holistic and unique approach enables customers to improve performance, decision-making, and efficiency," noted Baugh. "Its ability to scale and serve a variety of verticals such as healthcare, financial services, government, pharmaceuticals, and education has established it as a trusted partner in the global UC performance management market."

"Our goal is to be a trusted and innovative partner to our enterprise customers and channel partners," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO at Vyopta. "Since the pandemic started, Vyopta has accelerated the addition of new solution capabilities and increased support for many more communication and collaboration technologies. This approach has enabled customers and partners to make collaboration work more effectively whether people work remotely, in the office, or in a new flexible hybrid work model - remote and in the office."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Vyopta Incorporated Vyopta, the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in making collaboration work by delivering intelligent monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications and Collaboration technologies and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries.

