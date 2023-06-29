Vyopta Financial Services Subscriptions Increased by Over 140%

Vyopta currently supports nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 financial services providers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today shares a snapshot of its growth and momentum in financial services. Vyopta helps companies in the financial services space improve the collaboration of globally dispersed teams, efficiently manage large collaboration environments, and optimize meeting room usage and costs.

"We take the trust that some of the largest financial services organizations in the world have in Vyopta very seriously," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "It's an honor to help them optimize video and voice service quality, accelerate the adoption of new technologies, and improve efficiency across their organization."

Subscriptions More than Double

Vyopta now supports approximately one-third of the financial services companies on the Fortune 100. Between January 2022 and June 2023, subscriptions by financial service customers rose by 143%.

"The world of financial services has been undergoing rapid digital transformation, driven by various factors such as changing customer expectations, technological advancements, and increasing competition," said Ramirez. "Our unwavering commitment to empowering organizations lies in enabling them to deliver high-quality video and voice services, facilitating the adoption of new technologies, providing comprehensive audit reports, and enhancing overall operational efficiency. This dedication seamlessly aligns with the specific goals and requirements of financial services organizations."

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Financial services enterprises face the unique challenge of managing large, complex, and secure collaboration environments without compromising customer service.

With Vyopta, financial service organizations:

Improve customer and user experience

Efficiently manage secure collaboration environments

Optimize collaboration meeting space usage and costs

Improve ROI and accelerate digital transformation

Learn More

Join Vyopta on Wednesday, September 13 at 1 pm CT to learn how Vyopta can help financial services organizations specifically. This webinar will include valuable insights from current Vyopta financial services customers sharing their experience with the Vyopta platform.

Related:

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

SOURCE Vyopta Inc