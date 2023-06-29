Vyopta Financial Services Subscriptions Increased by Over 140%

News provided by

Vyopta Inc

29 Jun, 2023, 11:17 ET

Vyopta currently supports nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 financial services providers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today shares a snapshot of its growth and momentum in financial services. Vyopta helps companies in the financial services space improve the collaboration of globally dispersed teams, efficiently manage large collaboration environments, and optimize meeting room usage and costs.

"We take the trust that some of the largest financial services organizations in the world have in Vyopta very seriously," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "It's an honor to help them optimize video and voice service quality, accelerate the adoption of new technologies, and improve efficiency across their organization."

Subscriptions More than Double

Vyopta now supports approximately one-third of the financial services companies on the Fortune 100. Between January 2022 and June 2023, subscriptions by financial service customers rose by 143%.

"The world of financial services has been undergoing rapid digital transformation, driven by various factors such as changing customer expectations, technological advancements, and increasing competition," said Ramirez. "Our unwavering commitment to empowering organizations lies in enabling them to deliver high-quality video and voice services, facilitating the adoption of new technologies, providing comprehensive audit reports, and enhancing overall operational efficiency. This dedication seamlessly aligns with the specific goals and requirements of financial services organizations."

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Financial services enterprises face the unique challenge of managing large, complex, and secure collaboration environments without compromising customer service.

With Vyopta, financial service organizations:

  • Improve customer and user experience
  • Efficiently manage secure collaboration environments
  • Optimize collaboration meeting space usage and costs
  • Improve ROI and accelerate digital transformation

Learn More

Join Vyopta on Wednesday, September 13 at 1 pm CT to learn how Vyopta can help financial services organizations specifically. This webinar will include valuable insights from current Vyopta financial services customers sharing their experience with the Vyopta platform.

Related:

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

SOURCE Vyopta Inc

Also from this source

Poly and Vyopta Announce Partnership to Empower Customers to Inform Decisions on Space and Technology Utilization

Vyopta Adds New Event and Log-Level Alerts to Intelligent Monitoring Engine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.