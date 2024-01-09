Vyopta Improved Collaboration for 60 Million People in 2023, Nearly Doubling YoY Sales

Over one-third of its customers have been with Vyopta for 5+ years

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today shares a snapshot of its growth and momentum. In 2023, Vyopta accelerated its top-line growth by nearly doubling its new and existing customer sales. Vyopta also introduced a new go-to-market strategy and delivered significant product innovations to improve collaboration for over 60 million people.

"In addition to adding new customers, much of our growth has come from helping our existing customers embrace hybrid work and collaboration excellence," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We do this by ensuring exceptional collaboration experiences, optimizing their real estate, and maximizing employee productivity whether they work at home or in the office."

Customer Growth

Delivering results for customers has enabled Vyopta to retain long-term customers – over one-third of customers have been with Vyopta for over five years. Vyopta primarily serves the Fortune 500, Global 2000, and large government agencies by providing actionable insights to:

Simplify troubleshooting with up to 75% reduction in the mean time to resolution

Optimize spaces and technology; customers report up to $10M+ in cost savings

Improve employee and customer experience with up to 50% better digital meeting quality

Vyopta customers currently include nearly one-third of the financial services companies in the Fortune 100; two of the top five U.S. health insurance companies (based on membership); and two of the top five medical device companies worldwide; and a wide range of U.S. government agencies including the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Defense, Department of Labor, Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, Federal Reserve Bank, U.S. Courts, U.S. Senate, and more.

Product Improvements

Over the past year, Vyopta focused on product improvements that specifically support hybrid work. This includes:

Vyopta's data and research continue to be a valuable source for top news publications and were cited in Bloomberg , Fortune and other major publications.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

