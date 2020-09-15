Vyopta Improves UC and Video Collaboration Troubleshooting for IT Support Teams

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) monitoring and analytics, has improved troubleshooting features for its Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) product. The new features will provide a more streamlined experience that allows IT help desk teams to independently detect, investigate, and resolve issues without involving the UC engineer.

With the unprecedented growth of video collaboration and UC communications to support remote work in 2020, IT teams are working harder than ever to ensure these systems perform well and can fix issues when they arise. More than ever, IT teams need video and UC troubleshooting tools that are easy to use by UC experts as well as front line IT support groups.

The improvements in Vyopta's CPM troubleshooting and usability include :

User Interface (UI) refresh across datasets in CPM and Workspace Insights:

Refreshed look : Cleaner, modernized interface that is easier to read.

Multi-sort : Enables more sophisticated ordering of dataset columns.

Left-Right Scroll : Makes it easier to consume large datasets by enabling one digestible view with many columns selected

Snap-to-Fit width w/memory : CPM Monitoring® will maintain selected column widths through data refreshes

Drill-down clicks enabled for all panel types: Now applicable for KPIs, Trends, and Distributions

Smart filters: Enables clicking through to only the relevant data points.

Logical Operators: Enables more filtering flexibility with more complex logic statements

New panel layout makes it easier to simultaneously understand overall meeting performance along with experience for each participant

"These troubleshooting upgrades together represent a massive step forward in the usability of Vyopta's CPM product," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta's Head of Product. "These changes will allow companies to resolve support tickets much faster and help many of our customers decrease time to value."

"Our front-line team used the Microsoft Teams quality data in Vyopta for call quality investigations, honing in to find problematic meetings and see why multiple participants had bad quality – all without our UC specialists teaching them how," said Steve McClellan, AstraZeneca Conferencing Technology & Innovation Manager.

"We are continually working to improve the product and make it as easy to use as possible for our customers, their front-line IT teams, and those they support," said Sass. "We pay close attention to customer feedback to ensure that Vyopta is responsive, best-in-class, and exceeding their expectations; these updates include our most common feature requests."

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta is a leading provider of collaboration performance management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Cisco, Microsoft, Poly, Pexip, Zoom, BlueJeans by Verizon, and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

