Vyopta Integrates with Neat to Empower Customers to Optimize Meeting Spaces and Technology

Vyopta will offer demonstrations of the functionality at InfoComm 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta , a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, has integrated its solution with Neat Pulse, Neat's management and premium support offering, to equip organizations with valuable insights on their meeting rooms and collaboration areas. By offering unparalleled visibility into space utilization, decision-makers can now leverage data to optimize their real estate investments and ensure their workplace infrastructure aligns with the requirements of today's workforce. The new functionality will be available in Vyopta's booth at InfoComm 2024 from June 12-14 in Las Vegas.

"We are pleased to partner with Vyopta to incorporate critical essential endpoint data into their algorithm, uncovering detailed insights into meeting room usage," said Hellene Garcia, VP of Emerging Technologies, Neat. "Through this partnership, we can empower our mutual customers to optimize their workplaces, fostering enhanced employee experiences in this new era."

The data provided by the Neat Pulse API and Vyopta's Space Insights offers a single pane of glass for analyzing and optimizing collaboration rooms in the workplace. With Neat devices, the data becomes even more valuable with accurate, down-to-the-minute reporting on people count, room occupancy statistics, and real-time device status alerts. This facilitates powerful data visualizations to understand the true usage patterns of your office buildings and quickly identify barriers to productivity and other areas for improvement.

"Hybrid work has reshaped today's workplace dynamics, emphasizing the importance of data-driven insights in improving employee experiences and optimizing real estate investments," stated Jonathan Sass, VP of Product and Marketing, Vyopta. "Neat's API provides access to enriched data seamlessly integrated into Vyopta's intuitive monitoring and analytics platform, eliminating the need for custom integration. This valuable data empowers our shared customers to craft workspaces that boost productivity, support employee well-being, and foster collaboration."

Representatives from Vyopta will demonstrate the new functionality during InfoComm 2024 in booth C6503 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta. For more information: https://www.vyopta.com/ .

