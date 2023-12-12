Vyopta Integrates Zoom QSS to Enhance Real-Time Monitoring and Analytics for Zoom Phone Users

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announces the integration of Zoom's Quality of Service Subscription (QSS) support for Zoom Phones. This integration signifies a major step in providing real-time reporting and diagnostics for users of Zoom Phones, leveraging the new APIs introduced by Zoom for enhanced monitoring capabilities.

Vyopta's partnership with Zoom around its QSS feature is set to revolutionize how enterprises understand and manage the quality of experience for their Zoom Phone users. By utilizing Zoom QSS, Vyopta can now offer actionable insights and analytics in real-time, enabling immediate responses to call quality issues. This integration simplifies the troubleshooting process, allowing for proactive issue detection, root cause identification, and prompt remediation steps. Vyopta's intelligent monitoring and alerts engine, combined with contextual intelligence and customizable dashboards, ensures a comprehensive view of the digital collaboration estate.

Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta, expressed enthusiasm about the continued partnership with Zoom, stating, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Zoom, a leader in the softphone and UCaaS market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to enhancing digital communication technologies for better enterprise performance."

Zoom's impressive growth in the UCaaS sector was highlighted recently, with Zoom Phone now boasting seven million paid seats, Zoom Contact Center reaching 700 customers, and the Zoom AI Companion activating over 220,000 accounts in less than two months.

Mitch Ricks, Global Leader of ISV Partnerships and Strategy at Zoom added, "A crucial aspect of successful collaboration is understanding how organizations experience and utilize the collaboration tools and workspaces they have invested in, like Zoom. It is of utmost importance to prioritize the quality of this experience to ensure effective collaboration."

From Vyopta's perspective, this integration aligns with their mission to optimize digital collaboration for enterprises. Vyopta's solutions have helped hundreds of large enterprises and government agencies reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) by up to 75%, improve quality of experience by 50%, and save millions in technology and real estate investments, all while boosting productivity.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

