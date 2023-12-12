Vyopta Integrates Zoom QSS to Enhance Real-Time Monitoring and Analytics for Zoom Phone Users

News provided by

Vyopta Inc

12 Dec, 2023, 15:20 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announces the integration of Zoom's Quality of Service Subscription (QSS) support for Zoom Phones. This integration signifies a major step in providing real-time reporting and diagnostics for users of Zoom Phones, leveraging the new APIs introduced by Zoom for enhanced monitoring capabilities.

Vyopta's partnership with Zoom around its QSS feature is set to revolutionize how enterprises understand and manage the quality of experience for their Zoom Phone users. By utilizing Zoom QSS, Vyopta can now offer actionable insights and analytics in real-time, enabling immediate responses to call quality issues. This integration simplifies the troubleshooting process, allowing for proactive issue detection, root cause identification, and prompt remediation steps. Vyopta's intelligent monitoring and alerts engine, combined with contextual intelligence and customizable dashboards, ensures a comprehensive view of the digital collaboration estate.

Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta, expressed enthusiasm about the continued partnership with Zoom, stating, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Zoom, a leader in the softphone and UCaaS market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to enhancing digital communication technologies for better enterprise performance."

Zoom's impressive growth in the UCaaS sector was highlighted recently, with Zoom Phone now boasting seven million paid seats, Zoom Contact Center reaching 700 customers, and the Zoom AI Companion activating over 220,000 accounts in less than two months.

Mitch Ricks, Global Leader of ISV Partnerships and Strategy at Zoom added, "A crucial aspect of successful collaboration is understanding how organizations experience and utilize the collaboration tools and workspaces they have invested in, like Zoom. It is of utmost importance to prioritize the quality of this experience to ensure effective collaboration."

From Vyopta's perspective, this integration aligns with their mission to optimize digital collaboration for enterprises. Vyopta's solutions have helped hundreds of large enterprises and government agencies reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) by up to 75%, improve quality of experience by 50%, and save millions in technology and real estate investments, all while boosting productivity.

Related:

About Vyopta Incorporated 
Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

SOURCE Vyopta Inc

Also from this source

Vyopta Introduces New Agent for Enhanced Monitoring and Analytics of Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms

Vyopta Introduces New Agent for Enhanced Monitoring and Analytics of Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms

Vyopta, a global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announces the launch of its new agent for Microsoft Teams and...
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Awards Vyopta an Enterprise-Wide Contract to Manage Collaboration Experience

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Awards Vyopta an Enterprise-Wide Contract to Manage Collaboration Experience

Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.