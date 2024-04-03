Vyopta is a Three-Time Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, announces today that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Vyopta with a Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership for its differentiated value and strong overall performance in the Workplace and Collaboration Management Software market. This is the third time that Vyopta has been honored with a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award.

"Our focus is on delivering even more value within our customer base, making this award especially meaningful," said Vyopta CEO Alfredo Ramirez. "We work diligently to be a trusted partner to our enterprise customers, accelerating the introduction of new solution capabilities to support the needs of their ever-changing collaboration environment," said Ramirez.

Frost & Sullivan reserves Best Practices recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. These companies consolidate their leadership positions by inventing new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs. By strategically broadening their product portfolios, leading companies advance the overall market.

"Driving innovation and growth is a difficult task made even harder by the strategic imperatives forcing change today, such as disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models," said David Frigstad, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan. "In this context, Vyopta's recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment. Moreover, it's the result of many individuals (employees, customers, partners, and investors) making critical decisions every day to support the organization and contribute to its future."

The past few years have revealed how collaboration technologies can empower the employee and customer experience in new and groundbreaking ways. Today, businesses are focused on embracing hybrid work, ensuring effective collaboration experiences, optimizing real estate, and maximizing employee productivity. As hybrid work continues to evolve, there is a growing need to gain workplace insights that provide an accurate view of the pace of return to office and how technology and spaces are being used.

Vyopta has recognized this market need and has successfully addressed it through technological leadership and execution that address the unique requirements of both IT and end-users. Vyopta has established itself as an industry leader in collaboration and workplace optimization software and services allowing businesses globally to manage technology and space usage in multi-vendor environments. As organizations migrate to new communications and collaboration tools and re-optimize their office space, Vyopta's market-leading solutions enable them to make smart decisions for hybrid work.

"Through its unique, multi-modal platform, that helps businesses understand voice and video collaboration usage and quality of experience, Vyopta provides an end-to-end view across technology, spaces and users to manage UC systems and meeting spaces efficiently," said Roopam Jain, Frost & Sullivan VP of Research, Connected Work.

In a Frost & Sullivan global survey, business leaders and IT decision-makers indicate they are taking concrete measures to prepare for hybrid work:

65% of the organizations surveyed plan to have at least one quarter or more of their employees working remotely either full-time or on certain days of the week.

21% plan to reduce office real estate as a result of the shift to hybrid work.

36% are building additional meeting spaces to accommodate the need for more meetings for a hybrid workforce.

76% of the decision-makers report that gaining a better understanding of workplace insights (space utilization, workforce performance, and employee engagement) is an important, very important, or crucial capability.

The massive shifts to hybrid work are not without challenges. The transformation to a hybrid work environment is a journey that requires careful planning, implementation, measurement, and constant adjustments that accommodate the shifting needs of the workforce. Vyopta provides 360-degree visibility across the workplace, helping organizations reduce blind spots and make data-driven decisions to plan and manage their communications systems and meeting spaces efficiently. Its solutions are helping thousands of customers globally to measure and improve the efficacy of their collaboration experiences through actionable insights that improve user experience, employee engagement, and business outcomes.

Vyopta supports the use of not just audio and video assets but also the broader IT and business initiatives around return to office and hybrid work. The fundamental pillars of this approach are its Technology Insights, Space Insights, and User Insights products.

"Vyopta's significant growth momentum is an outcome of its continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and enhancements to its product roadmap to align with the changing landscape for today's workplace and workforce," said Jain.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta. For more information: https://www.vyopta.com/ .

