Vyopta Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta , a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announced it has joined the Logitech Collaboration Platform (LCP). Together, Vyopta and Logitech, a provider of software-enabled hardware solutions, will arm organizations with powerful information on their meeting rooms and collaboration spaces via the CollabOS API. With unprecedented visibility into space utilization, leaders can make data-driven decisions to optimize their real estate investment and ensure their workplace infrastructure is meeting the needs of the modern workforce.

"Hybrid work has redefined the modern workplace, making data-driven insights essential both for optimizing employee experiences and rightsizing real estate investments," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "Logitech's API offers access to an enhanced layer of data that seamlessly integrates into Vyopta's intuitive monitoring and analytics platform without needing custom integration. This data helps our mutual customers design workspaces to enhance productivity, employee well-being, and collaboration."

The CollabOS API enables Vyopta to easily integrate with Logitech Tap Scheduler and popular conference platforms to show real-time room availability. If a meeting space is booked and nobody shows up, Tap Scheduler will update its available status, and the room booking will be removed. Conversely, if a meeting is not booked and an employee starts a meeting, even if it is not online, the scheduler will show occupied status, and the calendar will show in use. This functionality ultimately optimizes the use of each meeting space.

"Collaboration with Vyopta integrates critical data revealing valuable insights into how meeting rooms are used," said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Video Collaboration Alliances at Logitech. "Together, we can empower our mutual customers to optimize their workplaces for improved employee experiences and get the most out of their technology investments."

Vyopta will demonstrate the new functionality during InfoComm 2024, held from June 12 to 14, in booth C6503 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta. For more information: https://www.vyopta.com/ .

