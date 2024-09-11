Vyopta Joins Zoom ISV Exchange Program

The new initiative enables Zoom to offer Vyopta solutions directly to customers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, announced today that it is now a Zoom ISV Exchange Program partner. This program enables Zoom to sell customers strategic ISVs (Independent Software Vendor) best-of-breed solutions. This collaboration integrates Vyopta offerings directly into the Zoom platform, creating an all-encompassing, unified experience that addresses technological and business requirements.

"Zoom is committed to providing our customers with simplicity and choice when it comes to how they deploy the Zoom platform within their organization," said Paul Magnaghi, Head of AI and ISV Acceleration at Zoom. "Vyopta is one of the premier platforms to help deliver critical insights across our mutual customers organizations."

The Zoom ISV Exchange Program is designed to bring together top Independent Software Vendors (ISV) to develop integrations and solutions that complement the Zoom platform. As a partner, Vyopta will collaborate closely with Zoom to develop and promote integrated solutions to enhance the overall Zoom experience and drive productivity worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be an early partner in the Zoom ISV Exchange Program," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that leverage the power of Zoom's platform to optimize collaboration and enable seamless communication for businesses of all sizes."

"We are excited to welcome Vyopta to the Zoom ISV Exchange Program," said Magnaghi. "Their expertise in collaboration intelligence will bring added value to our customers, helping unlock new levels of efficiency and productivity in their collaboration workflows."

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta. For more information: https://www.vyopta.com/.

