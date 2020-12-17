Vyopta Launches Advanced Analytics Support For Google Meet

AUSTIN, Texas., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the Collaboration Intelligence company, today announced the addition of Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) Analytics® to its product offering for Google Meet. The announcement follows the first-to-market announcement of Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) Monitoring® for Google Meet. This update will allow organizations to understand key unified communications and collaboration (UCC) performance metrics and track overall usage and adoption to improve productivity and other collaboration-related business outcomes.

"With the added UCC performance analytics for Google Meet, we can offer our clients a powerful and industry-unique solution for their collaboration platform," said Mitchell Hershkowitz, Vice President, Advisory & Consulting Services at NTT Ltd. "Organizations now have the visibility to improve adoption and usage insights across VIP users, departments and locations. These insights provided by Vyopta and deployed by NTT help organizations improve business outcomes, support compliance reporting requirements, make data-driven business decisions, request funding, and improve employee experience."

With Vyopta's CPM Analytics coverage for Google Meet, organizations can now:

Automate service level reporting

Analyze user adoption and device use

Perform call/meeting analysis

Support compliance reporting requirements for telehealth, distance learning and more

Easily add customer-defined tags (department, geography/location and other key attributes) to users and devices to create actionable reporting with critical metrics and technology/business insights

Vyopta continues to strengthen CPM Monitoring for Google Meet, allowing organizations to:

Locate call/meeting issues quickly

Proactively alert IT and users based on issues detected from configurable monitors

Leverage advanced event logic to create actionable, meaningful monitors



Generate events based on individual or group of users, devices



Easily select from hundreds of alert metrics and filters

Accurately diagnose problems

Monitor SIP endpoint status and reliability

"Vyopta is the first and so far only purpose-built platform for UC monitoring and analytics with coverage of Google Meet," said Jonathan Sass, VP of Product for Vyopta. "The addition of Google Meet adds to Vyopta's UCaaS support, which also includes monitoring and analytics coverage for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, BlueJeans and others."

Learn more at https://www.vyopta.com/product/what-we-cover/google/ .

Related:

Vyopta Becomes First UC Monitoring and Analytics Provider to Support Google Meet

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 19 billion meeting minutes a year.

SOURCE Vyopta Inc

Related Links

http://www.vyopta.com

