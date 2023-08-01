Vyopta Named a Finalist in UC Today's UC Awards for Best Service Management Platform

News provided by

Vyopta Inc

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, has been named a Best Service Management Platform finalist in UC Today's 2023 UC Awards.

UC Today is a leading publication for Unified Communications and Collaboration technology and the UC Awards has recognized and celebrated outstanding achievements in the UC industry for five years.

Each year, the UC Awards are judged by top industry thought leaders with a wide variety of experience in the field. This year's panel of judges includes Jon Arnold, Tim Banting, Dom Black, Zeus Kerravala, Kevin Kieller, Evan Kirstel, Blair Pleasant, Rob Scott, and Melissa Swartz.

Award judges noted that this year's finalists have left a lasting impact with their exceptional performance, dedication, and groundbreaking innovations that have transformed how we communicate and collaborate in today's digital world.

"We're on a mission to improve digital collaboration experiences for businesses around the globe," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "It's an honor to help over 60 million people to collaborate better by amplifying the quality of experience, productivity, engagement, and wellness."

Vyopta focuses on the user and customer experience of collaboration. Collaboration is critical to hybrid work as companies spend $3 trillion per year on meetings, and 1 in 5 meetings have quality of experience issues. For information workers, up to 90% of the workday is spent using endpoints that may include PC/laptops, smartphones, meeting room systems, and peripherals. Collaboration time may take place through video meetings, voice calls/telephony, presentations, and more. People cannot effectively innovate, sell, and serve without effective collaboration. 

Vyopta has developed proprietary algorithms to clean, standardize, correlate, merge, and derive key insights from aggregated data. This is critical since there are no industry data standards, the data provided by OEM technologies from cloud services, on-premise infrastructure, and user devices all consist of different formats. This data is accessed via Vyopta's Technology, User, and Space Insights product portfolio.

In the past year, Vyopta has continued to be recognized for its innovation and industry leadership. Accolades include:

About Vyopta Incorporated  

 Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta. 

SOURCE Vyopta Inc

