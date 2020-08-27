Vyopta Now Optimizes Zoom Meetings, Rooms, and Webinars

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) monitoring and analytics, has increased support for Zoom to include Zoom Rooms and Zoom Video Webinars . Now UC and IT professionals have more tools to optimize and improve the user experience for their Zoom deployments including Zoom Meetings , Rooms, and Webinars.

Zoom Meetings

For over three years, Vyopta has offered monitoring and analytics for Zoom Meetings. With alerts, in depth call quality metrics, and historical analytics, UC and IT professionals use Vyopta to proactively monitor and improve the user experience for Zoom Meetings. In addition, through customizable dashboards and reporting, IT teams can set up actionable reports to ensure high service levels and optimize the adoption of the Zoom platform.

Zoom Rooms

As organizations send essential, and even non-essential workers back to the office, IT teams are tasked with monitoring and analyzing the quality of the conference room experience. With Vyopta, enterprises can now monitor the status of all their Zoom Rooms to proactively identify and resolve issues quickly. In addition, UC professionals can now use Vyopta to monitor all of their video enabled conference rooms whether they are Zoom Rooms or rooms with endpoints from Cisco, Microsoft, Poly, Lifesize, or other endpoint vendors.

Zoom Video Webinars

As more enterprises use Zoom for video communications, enterprises are using Zoom Webinars increasingly for critical one-to-many communications like all hands meetings and customer presentations. With Vyopta, IT teams can now monitor Zoom Webinars along with traditional Zoom Meetings to track overall performance and proactively address any issues.

Leading financial services, healthcare, insurance, and federal agencies around the world use Vyopta to optimize their Zoom deployments including Meetings, Rooms, and Webinars.

These new features are added to Vyopta's existing Zoom support that includes:

Single pane of glass to optimize Zoom and the other major UC vendor (e.g., Cisco, Microsoft, BlueJeans, Pexip, etc.) systems deployed in most large enterprises.

(e.g., Cisco, Microsoft, BlueJeans, Pexip, etc.) systems deployed in most large enterprises. User tagging to create actionable reporting on Zoom metrics that matter most to UC and IT teams (by geography, department, VIP users, buildings, etc.)

that matter most to UC and IT teams (by geography, department, VIP users, buildings, etc.) Customizable and dynamic dashboards to identify Zoom performance issues quickly and avoid having to wade through static reporting to find potential problems.

to identify Zoom performance issues quickly and avoid having to wade through static reporting to find potential problems. ● Configurable alerts that integrate into ServiceNow and other IT support systems to improve help desk productivity and proactively resolve issues before they escalate.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta is a leading provider of collaboration performance management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Cisco, Microsoft, Poly, Pexip, Zoom, BlueJeans by Verizon, and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

