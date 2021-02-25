Vyopta Partner Community Grew by 75% in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the Collaboration Intelligence Company, today announced its Vyopta Partner Community grew by 75 percent in 2020, as it has become integrated into its partners' broader IT and UC managed service offerings. Programmatic support for MSPs has led to a 200 percent increase in the number of MSP partners.

Vyopta's Partner Program allows Certified Partners to deploy Vyopta on behalf of their customers, many in the Global 2000. To support the Vyopta reselling and managed service partner community, Vyopta will hold its inaugural Collaboration Intelligence Partner Summit to educate and empower its global partner ecosystem. The event will be held virtually on March 4, 2021 and includes three educational and interactive sessions that are customized to executive, sales, and sales engineering audiences.

"In the past twelve months, enterprises have gravitated to Vyopta to optimize UC across multiple platforms for the hybrid workplace -- remote and in office," said Marc Haimsohn, Vyopta's Senior Director of Business Development. "We predict another year of explosive growth as we add MSP partners who focus on delivering the best UC user experience to a dispersed workforce. This conference will support our partners as they engage and discuss increasingly multi-vendor and data driven strategies with their customers," he said.

Vyopta's customer base spans many verticals including finance, government, technology, healthcare, education, and pharmaceutical, including several enterprises involved in the development of vaccines for Covid-19.

Vyopta is uniquely positioned to help large enterprises with mixed-vendor UC environments ensure a positive end user experience while optimizing collaboration, communication and business outcomes.

"Diversified works closely with Vyopta, and together we are able to deliver a better collaboration experience with real time monitoring and alerting, and improve our customer's operational agility with business relevant analytics," said Stephen Jenkins, Senior Director of Intelligent Technology Solutions for Diversified Global Services. "Together we can support our customers' evolving workplace, including managed service support for remote workers and for hybrid working environments."

"We have seen that when partners and ultimately customers understand Vyopta's value proposition, it becomes an exciting conversation about what's possible, and the opportunities are endless," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We help our partners deliver higher value solutions while attaining high gross margin recurring revenue subscription sales. We also continue to drive customer revenue retention and expansion through aggressive product innovation."

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

