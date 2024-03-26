VyOS Networks announces a strategic partnership with Lanner Electronics, bringing the VyOS Universal Router to the forefront of edge network solutions

POWAY, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Lanner Electronics, propelling the VyOS Universal Router into the spotlight as a premier solution for edge network environments. This collaboration enables the integration of the VyOS Universal Router with Lanner's cutting-edge network appliances, enhancing edge computing solutions.

Through this partnership, VyOS Networks and Lanner Electronics combine their strengths to deliver a pioneering network solution designed for CSPs and Enterprises. The solution leverages VyOS's comprehensive routing, VPN, and firewall functionalities alongside Lanner's advanced uCPE appliances. The objective is to revolutionize network efficiency and reduce the total cost of ownership, development, integration, and support.

This collaboration introduces a NetDevOps-friendly architecture that promotes scalability across diverse platforms, ensures unified management, and reduces time-to-market with its extensive integration services. It promises a seamless and robust networking experience for all users across varied environments.

"Our partnership with Lanner marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide flexible, open-architecture networking solutions," said Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks. "Lanner's hardware prowess, combined with our sophisticated VyOS operating system, enables us to meet the evolving needs of modern network environments with an unmatched solution."

Sven Freudenfeld, CTO at Lanner, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with VyOS to introduce a market-leading solution characterized by its openness, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. This partnership highlights our commitment to innovation and delivering customer-centric solutions."

For more details on the joint solution from VyOS and Lanner, please visit: Lanner Electronics VyOS Universal Router Solution.

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is a leading provider of open-source network operating systems. VyOS is a highly scalable and reliable network operating system that is used by enterprises, service providers, and governments around the world.

About Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of network appliances for the enterprise and telecom markets. Lanner provides high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective computing platforms that support a wide range of applications, including SD-WAN, cybersecurity, and edge computing.

