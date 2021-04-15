VYPE Media and FloSports Sign Partnership To Broadcast Texas High School Sports To The National Audiences Starting With 2021 Season

VYPE Media and FloSports Sign Partnership To Broadcast Texas High School Sports nationally Tweet this

"We are excited to showcase the incredible talent of our high school athletes through our partnership with FloSports, putting Texas high school sports on a national platform," says Shane Hildreth, CEO of VYPE Media. "National exposure also offers our Texas athletes increased opportunities for recruitment and scholarships, which will open doors that may not have been available to them before this partnership."

"Texas high school athletes, coaches and fans are exactly who FloSports was created to serve," says Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder, FloSports. "We believe in uniting passionate communities and diving into the journeys of the athletes, many who just found their true athletic passion. What an exciting opportunity to bring these stories to a nationwide or even wider audience."

Past Texas High School Athletes Featured On VYPE







Football





Quinn Ewers Quarterback Southlake Carroll HS Committed to Ohio State Univ. James Brockermeyer Center All Saints Episcopal HS Committed to Univ. of Alabama Tommy Brockermeyer Tackle All Saints Episcopal HS Committed to Univ. of Alabama Dematrius Davis Quarterback Northshore HS Playing at Auburn Univ.







Basketball





Greg Brown III Forward Vandergrift HS Playing at Univ. of Texas Volleyball





Ally Batenhorst Outside Hitter Seven Lakes HS Committed to Univ. of Nebraska







Baseball





Caedmon Parker Pitcher Woodlands Christian Acad. Committed to Texas Christian Univ.

To access live and on-demand coverage of these events, visit FloSports to become an annual PRO subscriber. The annual subscription unlocks access to premium content and live events across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, the App Store, and Google Play Store.

About VYPE Media

VYPE Media, headquartered in Houston, TX, was founded in 2018. VYPE Media provides exclusive content of high school athletics, offering digital and print content, live streaming, film, photography, sponsorships, and advertising services.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sports categories in the US and abroad. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries, and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming.

SOURCE VYPE Media