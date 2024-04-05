VYPE Media Announces Merger with 3R Sports Graphics

HOUSTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VYPE Media proudly announces the successful merger with 3R Sports Graphics, making VYPE Graphics the leading provider of scholastic sports media services in the U.S. VYPE Graphics offers personalized sports graphics for game days, player/coach spotlights, LED features and graphics, brackets, schedules/events, and an array of other customized offerings.

In the last four years, VYPE Media and 3R Sports Graphics have been in partnership together and collaborated to create elevated and unique sports graphics for high school athletic programs. Under the leadership of Derek Dusek, Chief Executive Officer of VYPE Media, and Tyler Sanders, former Chief Executive Officer of 3R Sports Graphics and now Managing Director of Sports Graphics at VYPE, the combined entity is committed to delivering unparalleled services to its clientele.

The combined company now operates in 10 states with over 200 clients and offers a significant platform opportunity to expand. Dusek expressed his excitement stating, "VYPE has enjoyed a successful joint venture relationship with 3R Sports Graphics over the past four years, and we are excited to announce the official merger of both companies. Tyler Sanders and his team at 3R have consistently set the standard for creating exceptional social media sports graphics, and we are thrilled to integrate their operation into the VYPE Media family."

Both companies lead with passion within the industry and always work to deliver their customers high-quality, tailored products. "What sets us apart is our unique approach: every graphic we design is customized to our client's preferences," Dusek elaborated.

Sanders, whose vision led to the founding of 3R Sports Graphics in 2018, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, emphasizing the shared commitment to promoting high school athletic programs and student-athlete success. He noted that the 3R Sports Graphics team will transition seamlessly to VYPE Graphics, ensuring continued excellence for their clients.

With this merger, "I truly feel that 3R Sports and VYPE both have an instant return on being better," Sanders remarked. "Our products complement each other so well that this merger is a no-brainer."

"I am extremely excited for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year as we kick off Vype Graphics," Tyler added. "We have assembled a great collection of designers and service reps, and we are excited for the future!"

visit www.vypegraphics.com for more information.

