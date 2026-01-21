Vyral PEO Resources Launches as the Nation's First Instant-Quote & PEO Research Platform

New technology delivers transparent, data-driven PEO comparisons from the country's leading providers—instantly.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyral PEO Resources Launches as the Nation's Premier PEO Research and Instant-Quote Platform.

Vyral PEO Resources today announced its official launch, introducing a next-generation platform that leverages the latest technology to deliver instant Professional Employer Organization (PEO) quotes from the nation's largest and most reputable PEO providers.

Built to modernize and simplify the PEO evaluation process, Vyral PEO Resources combines advanced data analytics, proprietary research methodologies, and real-time technology to help businesses quickly and confidently identify the right PEO solution for their workforce.

Unlike traditional PEO brokers or referral models, Vyral PEO Resources operates as a premier research and evaluation center, designed to ask the right questions, analyze the fine print, and objectively assess PEO offerings across payroll, HR, benefits, workers' compensation, compliance, and risk management. The platform empowers employers with clarity, transparency, and speed, without sacrificing depth or accuracy.

Vyral PEO Resources was developed by Steve Rosenthal, a nationally recognized PEO industry expert with more than 20 years of experience evaluating, auditing, and advising on PEO arrangements. Rosenthal recognized that today's buyers expect the same transparency and comparison tools they use in other purchasing decisions, similar to platforms such as Orbitz, Zillow, or Einsurance, where pricing, structure, and value can be evaluated side by side.

"Today's sophisticated buyers don't need to be sold a PEO. They need to understand it," said Rosenthal. "The PEO industry is complex, with layers of pricing and margin components such as SUTA spreads, Section 125 margins, taxable wage limits, and other variables that are often overlooked or poorly explained."

Over the years, large accounting firms, payroll providers, CFOs, and HR consultants have relied on Rosenthal's expertise to conduct independent PEO audits and deliver unbiased analyses that reveal the true cost of PEO arrangements. In many cases, these reviews uncovered hidden billing practices or margin increases that caused frustration among financial leaders when discrepancies surfaced.

"Too often, what looks like a good deal today quietly becomes a bad deal tomorrow," Rosenthal added. "As underlying components change and go unnoticed, PEO margins can increase without transparency. Vyral PEO Resources was built to generate instant quotes and to the extent that someone needs to evaluate their current PEO and look under the hood, this service is provided at no cost.

Key features of Vyral PEO Resources include:

• Instant PEO Quotes from leading national PEO providers

• Technology-Driven Comparisons across cost, benefits, compliance, and services

• Independent PEO Research & Evaluation, focused on uncovering true costs and asking the questions others miss

• Live Expert Support, providing real-time guidance throughout the evaluation and selection process

Vyral PEO Resources is designed for growing companies, CFOs, HR leaders, and business owners seeking an efficient, unbiased, and data-driven approach to PEO selection, without the delays, guesswork, or hidden costs common in traditional models.

With its launch, Vyral PEO Resources aims to set a new industry standard for how PEOs are researched, compared, and selected.

