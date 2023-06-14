Vyriad Announces Expansion of T-Cell Lymphoma Trial at Mayo Clinic

News provided by

Vyriad, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

More Patients Added to Phase 1 Trial Following Encouraging Early Results

ROCHESTER, Minn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyriad, Inc., announces an expansion of a Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial at Mayo Clinic evaluating the safety and efficacy of Voyager-V1 (VSV-hIFNbeta-NIS) in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) following encouraging initial results1. Voyager-V1 is an investigational therapy being co-developed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to treat patients with recurrent or treatment resistant cancers. It is an oncolytic virotherapy designed to target and dissolve cancer cells and stimulate the patient's immune system in hopes of preventing recurrence.

"The expansion of this Phase 1 program is an important step toward delivering targeted genetic medicines to patients with resistant PTCL," said Stephen J. Russell, MD, Ph.D., Vyriad's chief executive officer and chief scientific officer. "Early Phase 1 results offered an indication that a single infusion of Voyager-V1 has the potential to provide significant benefit to patients with PTCL, a cancer with a generally poor prognosis."

PTCLs comprise a diverse group of uncommon and aggressive diseases in which the patient's T cells become cancerous. PTCLs are a varied group of diseases that are not well understood. Techniques to distinguish and study the various subtypes of PTCL have only recently been developed.2 Current first-line therapies for patients with PTCL can be curative, but most patients will experience a recurrence of the disease.

Funding for the trial is provided by Regeneron, the National Institutes of Health, and Vyriad. The trial is being conducted at Mayo Clinic Rochester and Mayo Clinic Arizona. For more information on the Phase 1 study please visit Clinical Trials.Gov/study/NCT03017820.

About Vyriad, Inc.

Vyriad is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-based therapeutics, focusing initially on proprietary oncolytic virus therapies for the treatment of cancers with significant unmet needs. Our lead platforms, derived from either vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) or measles virus, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical trials addressing multiple cancer types. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota.  For more information, visit www.vyriad.com

1 5 of 9 patients experienced positive results in a trial published by Cook et al. Blood Advances. 2022. Clinical activity of single-dose systemic oncolytic VSV virotherapy in patients with relapsed refractory T-cell lymphoma.
PMID: 35175355

2 Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Facts. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This communication contains information about an investigational product. This product is limited by Federal (U.S.) law to investigational use only. Vyriad makes no claims regarding the safety or effectiveness of the unapproved investigational product. The intent of providing this information is to convey research and development initiatives underway at Vyriad.

Contact:
Scott Beck
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Vyriad, Inc.

