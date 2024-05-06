Vyriad Announces Oral Presentation at the 27th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of targeted genetic therapies, today announced that its abstract, In Vivo Generation of αCD19-CAR T Cells Using a Novel LV-based Platform Successfully Clears Advanced NALM-6 Tumor without Noticeable Toxicity, has been selected for an oral presentation at the 27th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting to be held May 7-11, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Vyriad's presentation will discuss progress in developing its highly targeted, efficient, serum-stable and durable lentiviral vector technology to deliver genetic payloads directly and specifically to CD3+ T cells in vivo.

Presentation Title: In Vivo Generation of αCD19-CAR T Cells Using a Novel LV-based Platform Successfully Clears Advanced NALM-6 Tumor without Noticeable Toxicity

Session Name: CAR T-cell Therapies

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, at 5:15 p.m. EST

Presenting Speaker: Karina Krotova, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Imanis Life Sciences

Full abstracts are available for online viewing via the ASGCT Annual Meeting website at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/abstracts.

About Vyriad, Inc.

Vyriad is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of targeted genetic therapies using engineered viruses, viral vectors and viral envelope glycoproteins to deliver genes directly to targeted cells. This targeting technology facilitates oncolytic virotherapy, in vivo gene therapies and gene editing applications. Phase 1-2 trials with our oncolytic viruses, both as monotherapies and in combination with immune-oncology drugs, are underway in multiple cancer indications in collaboration with Regeneron, Mayo Clinic and other research and medical institutions. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.vyriad.com.

Vyriad Media Contact:

Scott Beck

Vyriad, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Vyriad, Inc.