Vyriad Announces Oral Presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of targeted genetic therapies, today announced that its abstract, In Vivo Generation of Functional CD19 CAR-T Cells Using a Serum-Stable CD3-Targeted Lentiviral Vector, has been selected for an oral presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting to be held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California. Vyriad's presentation will discuss progress in developing its highly targeted, efficient, serum-stable and durable lentiviral vector technology to deliver genetic payloads directly and specifically to CD3+ T cells.

Presentation Title: In Vivo Generation of Functional CD19 CAR-T Cells Using a Serum-Stable CD3-Targeted Lentiviral Vector

Session Name: Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Exploring Novel Platforms for Next-Gen CAR-based Therapies

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, December 11, at 11:30 a.m. PT

Presenting Speaker: Stephen J. Russell, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Full abstracts are available for online viewing via the ASH Annual Meeting website at www.Hematology.org.

About Vyriad, Inc.

Vyriad is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of targeted genetic therapies using engineered viruses, viral vectors and viral envelope glycoproteins to deliver genes directly to targeted cells. This targeting technology facilitates oncolytic virotherapy, in vivo gene therapies and gene editing applications. Phase 1-2 trials with our oncolytic viruses, both as monotherapies and in combination with immune-oncology drugs, are underway in multiple cancer indications in collaboration with Regeneron, Mayo Clinic and other research and medical institutions. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.vyriad.com.

