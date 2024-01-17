VYSIONEER Collaborates with MC Medical to Introduce the First-ever Brain Tumor Auto Contouring AI for Radiotherapy to Japan

Japan leads in advanced radiotherapy technology; we are honored to bring our AI solution to this pioneering nation. Post this

20-40% of cancer patients develop a secondary cancer in the brain, called brain metastases. Brain radiosurgery/radiotherapy are important treatment options for patients with brain metastases. VBrain, a brain tumor management AI Solution is designed to streamline clinical workflow and elevate treatment accuracy for brain radiosurgery/radiotherapy. By leveraging the AI software, medical professionals in Japan can expect a significant reduction in their workload while simultaneously enhancing the quality of patient care. This technological advancement holds the promise of improved outcomes for brain tumor patients across the country.

MC Medical has been serving the Japanese healthcare industry for over 30 years with a mission that emphasizes 'It's people that matter'. With a network encompassing numerous medical institutions, they bring a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the unique challenges within the Japanese healthcare landscape. "We are excited about cutting-edge software sales. It has the potential to significantly reduce work time in the field of radiation surgery planning and therapy planning. We are confident that this is a product that will revolutionize." said Shinya Taniguchi, President & Chief Executive Officer at MC Medical.

As part of our commitment to delivering excellence, Vysioneer conducted visits to three prominent hospitals in Japan. We are thrilled to report that these visits received overwhelmingly positive feedback from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) specializing in brain tumor management. This validation from experts of clinical doctors reinforces our confidence in the potential impact of our AI solution.

"Japan stands at the forefront of advanced radiotherapy technology, and we are deeply honored to introduce our cutting-edge AI solution in this pioneering nation." said Dr. Jen-Tang Lu, Chief Executive Officer at Vysioneer. "Through our collaboration with MC Medical, we will empower healthcare professionals and elevate patient outcomes together."

About Vysioneer

Vysioneer is a leading AI innovator in Oncology, aiming to pioneer the transformation in cancer care using proprietary deep learning technology. The company's AI solutions have been used in both cancer centers and pharma clinical development through collaborations with Pfizer, Stanford Cancer Institute, and GE Healthcare. The company's featured product, VBrain, is the first-ever tumor auto-contouring system that can optimize brain tumor radiosurgery with enhanced efficiency and efficacy. Vysioneer is headquartered in Boston and has an office in Taipei, Taiwan.

Find out more at www.vysioneer.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About MC Medical

MC Medical (established in October 1989) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of MC Healthcare Holdings, Inc. Its main business is the import and sale of medical equipment used in various medical specialties, including endoscopic surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiac surgery, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, and radiation oncology. The company also exports medical equipment and components, and develops original products.

As a bridge between the world and Japanese medicine, we will continue to strive to help as many medical professionals and patients as possible in cooperation with our group companies.

For more information, please visit www.mcmed.co.jp/english/

Press Contact:

Global Communications

Yu-Shan Yang

[email protected]

SOURCE Vysioneer, Inc.