VyStar Credit Union Chooses MX To Enhance Online Experience For Members

Powered by MX's data connectivity APIs, account aggregation and data enhancement tools — which collect, cleanse and enrich transactional data and then present insights to help members take smart financial action — VyStar members will be able to aggregate accounts from all their other financial institutions in a single view. With no need to log in to any other app or website, members will have a clear, dynamic, and visually engaging view of all their finances in one place.

By improving the member experience through MX's cleansed data, VyStar will gain a greater share of wallet as the trusted financial institution of its 735,000 members.

"True to our founders' vision to provide the best products and services to help improve our members' financial well-being, partnering with an innovative fintech company like MX is a big step," said Joseph R. Colca, SVP of Digital Experience at VyStar Credit Union. "We've been impressed not only with MX's world-class data enhancement tools, but also with the alignment of our missions to empower financial strength through member advocacy."

In addition, VyStar chose MX for its ability to integrate with the credit union's core banking system to cleanse, classify, categorize and enhance VyStar's transactional data using MX's industry-leading cleansing and categorization tools and bank APIs.

"We're honored to be working with such an exemplary institution as VyStar as they continue to grow and pursue their mission of providing financial strength to their members in Florida and Georgia," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer, MX. "With MX, VyStar is giving its customers greater clarity into their finances, which is exactly the kind of innovation, partnership and money experience that MX loves to enable through our powerful data platform."

About MX

MX, the leader in open finance and creator of the Money Experience category, helps the financial industry deliver data-driven money experiences and improve the financial lives of millions of people around the world. With MX, banks, credit unions, and fintechs can securely connect to the world's financial data through account aggregation, bank APIs, and transactional data enhancement. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mx.com .

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in Northeast Florida, serving more than 735,000 members, with assets totaling $9.7 billion, and employing more than 2,000 people. VyStar membership is open to all who live or work in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida and the Southeast Georgia Counties of Camden, Charlton, Glynn & Ware. For more information about VyStar visit https://vystarcu.org/ .

