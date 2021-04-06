Vytal Launches to Offer Consumers Frictionless Prescription Management and Delivery

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vytal , a health care technology company, today announced the launch of its platform-as-a-service, VytalOS, to offer comprehensive, compliant technology solutions that enable partnering manufacturers, pharmacies, provider networks, wellness e-commerce companies, and virtual health platforms to manage, grow and scale their operations. Vytal's online platform provides a convenient way to work directly with patients to manage and order prescriptions and over-the-counter medications in one easy-to-use platform.

The consequences of medication non-adherence are detrimental. Every year, non-adherence leads to illnesses, death, and costs the U.S. health system as much as $528 billion . Vytal aims to tackle the issue of unfilled prescriptions and provide consumers with a platform that meets the growing demand for more accessible services and products to make it easier than ever to take control of their health.

"The health care industry needs a solution that enables partners, patients and providers to interact on a single platform and streamline experiences," said Jeremy V. Gross, co-founder and chief executive officer of Vytal. "Vytal empowers our partners to create and administer compliant direct-to-patient programs in a fraction of the time and at a lower cost than what is typically required to build and manage an e-commerce site."

Patients seeking over-the-counter medications, medical devices, or prescription medication can browse and make purchases via sites built on VytalOS and then have their order delivered to their front door. Vytal is able to request or transfer prescriptions from a patient's doctor, which are then automatically refilled and continuously delivered to patients with little effort on their end. VytalOS will offer flexible payment options with the ability to use discount cards, HSA accounts and alternative financing to make personal health care more affordable.

VytalOS also provides manufacturers an engaging web experience to offer their products online for delivery directly to patients. The platform streamlines the ability for partners to create and host promotion review committee-compliant e-commerce sites for their brands, enabling them to reach consumers in a seamless and efficient manner. As part of this technology, sellers can integrate the order flow directly into their website and utilize Vytal's API for backend fulfillment.

"When we set out to build Vytal we wanted to help potential partners with all aspects of their e-commerce business," said Aaron Ferguson, co-founder and chief operating officer at Vytal. "Whether our partners are starting from scratch or are seeking an integration through our rich set of APIs, we've designed Vytal to cater to businesses at all stages and sizes."

Vytal also works with partners to create personalized marketing and custom packaging to provide an engaging patient experience. Vytal takes care of the administration work needed to prescribe and manage orders, such as billing and is able to communicate directly with patients.

Pharmaceutical manufacturer, Acella Pharmaceuticals, has several of its acne , thyroid and prenatal products on the platform. Now, patients are able to access prescriptions and over-the-counter medication by ordering directly through Vytal.

Vytal continues to bring new products online and is actively seeking partners for collaboration. For more information visit vytal.care

