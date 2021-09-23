Vytal Partners with GenieMD to Provide Telehealth Services on Prescription Management and Delivery Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vytal , a healthcare technology company, today announced a national collaboration with GenieMD , a global provider of telemedicine solutions, for patients seeking a convenient way to engage with healthcare providers and order medication online. The collaboration integrates Vytal's prescription management platform, VytalOS, with GenieMD's robust virtual care platform, iVisit, to provide patients access to prescription and over-the-counter medications, medical devices, diagnostics, and more.

Patients seeking over-the-counter medications, medical devices, or prescription medication can browse and make purchases via VytalOS and then have their order delivered to their front door. Vytal is able to connect patients with a doctor via GenieMD or transfer prescriptions from a patient's established doctor, which are then automatically refilled and continuously delivered to patients with little effort on their end.

This partnership comes as the nation experiences an unprecedented increase in virtual doctors appointments, with telehealth being used 38 times more often than before the pandemic and 40% of consumers expecting to continue to use virtual health options moving forward. GenieMD and Vytal hope to continue to serve patients who are looking for a convenient way to receive healthcare while remaining in the comfort of their own homes.

"Vytal's mission is closely aligned with our own mission to expedite the delivery of pharmaceuticals to the patients who need them within a legally compliant framework," said Dr. Soheil Saadat, CEO of GenieMD. "Our company's global telehealth platform, along with our direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical marketing solution, contribute to the tremendous synergy between GenieMD and Vytal that will ultimately enhance patients' health and well-being."

"We are proud to offer our patients a seamless online pharmacy experience through our partnership with GenieMD," said Jerry Gross, CEO of Vytal. "GenieMD's innovative virtual care platform ensures patients have access to the right care when they need it most and fulfills an essential need for those who are avoiding potential COVID-19 exposure via in-person visits."

Vytal continues to seek additional partners for collaboration to benefit patients and increase access to care. For more information visit vytal.care

About Vytal

Vytal is a healthcare technology company offering comprehensive, compliant technology solutions that enable manufacturers, pharmacies, provider networks, wellness e-commerce companies, and virtual health platforms to manage, grow, and scale their operations. Vytal's data-driven direct-to-patient e-commerce platform enables healthcare manufacturers to reach patients and boost brand awareness. For more information visit https://www.vytal.care/

About GenieMD

GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of virtual care solutions. GenieMD offers customized white-labeled virtual care solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices, commercial insurance carriers schools and self-insured employers Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia and South America. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming healthcare to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is LegitScript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. To learn more, visit www.geniemd.com.

CONTACT:

Briana Trulear

[email protected]



SOURCE Vytal

Related Links

https://www.vytal.care/

