Vytalize Health and the Leading Trade Association Serving Independent Physicians (TIPAAA) Partner to Accelerate the Transition to Value-Based Care

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading trade association serving independent and integrated physician associations, the IPA Association of America (TIPAAA), just selected Vytalize Health as its preferred partner for Medicare ACOs. The association has nearly 700 IPAs in 39 states, representing more than 300,000 physicians affiliated with IPAs. TIPAAA provides education, resources, and advocacy to its extensive membership network. It will now be assisting its IPA members with finding tailored solutions to help them thrive in value-based care.

"What we love about Vytalize's approach is that they truly partner with the physicians. They also tailor the solution to each organization and don't try a one-size-fits-all solution. Value-based care is the future, and IPA leaders are well-positioned to be in the driver's seat," said TIPAAA CEO Albert Holloway.

Vytalize Health is a new kind of Medicare ACO powering independent physicians with bold financial incentives and smart technology. The venture-backed company currently works with over 600 providers in 14 states and manages more than $1 billion in medical spending.

"We see IPAs taking a historic new role in facilitating the resurgence of independent physicians. We're thrilled to partner with TIPAAA to help IPAs and their physician members thrive in value-based healthcare," said Vytalize Health CEO Faris Ghawi.

Vytalize Health's physician-led model and enhanced technology offerings designed to power their practices have driven their growth. Vytalize's practices have improved the quality of care and health outcomes while controlling costs overall. Their value-based care model keeps patients healthy and out of the hospital with proactive, coordinated primary care. Vytalize Health's proprietary and platform technology combination helps practices identify and better manage their most at-risk patients.

The partnership with TIPAAA is being launched out of the Vytalize Innovation Lab. Vytalize developed the platform to create strategic partnerships and attract and deploy leading digital health solutions in a value-based environment.

About Vytalize Health:

About TIPAAA

The IPA Association of America (TIPAAA) is the leading trade association serving Independent/Integrated Physician Associations. Founded in 1994 in Oakland, California, TIPAAA provides a wide range of products, services, and educational programs designed to help operate effectively and successfully in managed care. The association has nearly 700, chapters/affiliates in 39 states and more than 300,000 physicians affiliated with IPAs.

