Vytalize Health Innovation Lab Selects pulseData's AI-Powered Platform for Chronic Kidney Disease

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pulseData has developed an industry-leading algorithm to predict kidney disease progression in the United States, a devastating and costly disease. The company can predict with amazing accuracy if a person develops kidney disease by looking at an individual's medical data and coding scientific research into algorithms. pulseData helps identify the 40% of adults with late-stage Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) who do not know they have it and predict whose disease will progress.

Vytalize Health, a provider of value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries, is responsible for the care and health of over 65,000 patients nationwide through its network of independent primary care physicians. The company facilitates the transition to value-based care by providing primary care providers with financial and technology solutions to support their operations and growth. Vytalize Health partnered with pulseData to efficiently and precisely identify the members of its population who are most at risk.

pulseData has applied its scoring engine to identify patients suffering from chronic comorbidities. Using services like remote patient monitoring and telehealth, Vytalize focuses high-touch care on its most at-risk patients, confident that its resources are focused on the right members at the right time, resulting in improved outcomes and lower costs.

Faris Ghawi, Vytalize's CEO, said, "pulseData helped us act quickly to build a safety net for all our members and proactively intervene with those most at risk. We're excited about the benefits this partnership will bring to our members and primary care practices moving forward."

Teddy Cha, pulseData's CEO, said, "Vytalize is at the forefront of Medicare ACOs and value-based care. They are a great example of what is possible with partnership between excellent care providers, data intelligence, and financial incentives. This is the future of American healthcare."

The partnership with pulseData is being launched out of the Vytalize Innovation Lab. The platform was created to attract and deploy leading digital health solutions in a value-based environment.

About Vytalize Health:

Vytalize Health is a new kind of Medicare ACO powering primary care practices with bold financial incentives and smart technology. By specializing in Medicare services, Vytalize provides an all-in-one solution that is uniquely efficient and effective. Vytalize's care delivery model transforms the healthcare experience for tens of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries across 14 states by helping them take control of their chronic conditions in collaboration with their doctors. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com or email [email protected].

About pulseData:

pulseData (www.pulsedata.io) is an NYC-based startup building a suite of artificial intelligence solutions which predict the progression of chronic kidney disease and cardiorenal comorbidities. pulseData works on the forefront of value-based care as the technology layer that precisely matches at-risk patients to proactive, multidisciplinary care.

