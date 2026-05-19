Vytalogy Wellness Partners with First Descents to Expand Access to Life-Changing Outdoor Programs

Multi-year partnership combines $750K commitment and employee engagement to help the national non-profit advance holistic wellness for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions.

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vytalogy Wellness, a leader in modern wellness, today announced its ongoing partnership with First Descents (FD), a national nonprofit that provides free, life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults (18–45) impacted by cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other serious health conditions.

Vytalogy Wellness Partners with First Descents

As part of this multi-year collaboration, Vytalogy has committed $750,000 in funding to expand access to First Descents' programs, supporting more participants in building confidence, resilience, and connection. This partnership also integrates hands-on employee engagement and experiential programming, bringing Vytalogy's broader vision of wellness to life through shared, outdoor experiences.

Vytalogy employees play an active role in the partnership through volunteerism and participation in First Descents' Community Adventures—locally led outdoor experiences such as hiking, biking, paddleboarding, whitewater kayaking and climbing. These programs are designed to help participants rebuild trust in their bodies, foster resilience, and form meaningful peer connections that extend beyond the clinical setting. The partnership has already engaged employees by supporting activations across Vytalogy's key markets, including Boulder, Co.; Haslet, Texas; and Chatsworth, CA., including team-building employee experiences alongside First Descents alumni and staff.

"Through this partnership, we're able to expand access to life-changing programs that help young adults reconnect with their bodies, build lasting community, and rediscover a sense of possibility after diagnosis," said Anne Kresse, Director of Philanthropy at First Descents. "Support from organizations like Vytalogy is critical to expanding our reach and ensuring more individuals can access connection, resilience, and strength into survivorship."

"At Vytalogy, we believe wellness extends far beyond physical health—it's about empowering individuals to live fully and confidently, even in the face of adversity," said Craig Shiesley, Chief Executive Officer of Vytalogy Wellness. "Our partnership with First Descents reflects our commitment to advancing holistic wellness and creating meaningful impact through movement and community. We're proud to support their mission and look forward to expanding this work together in the years ahead."

"First Descents showed me what's possible when you step outside your comfort zone and invest in yourself," said Katia Golovchanskaia, a program participant and spouse of a Vytalogy Wellness employee. "It was a truly transformative experience that redefined how I think about strength, community, and what we're capable of when we support each other."

Looking ahead, Vytalogy and First Descents will continue to expand employee involvement, increase access to community-based programming, and grow participation in FD's life-changing experiences—further advancing their shared mission of holistic wellness through movement, connection, and community.

For more information on Vytalogy and its commitment to wellness, visit www.vytalogy.com. For more about First Descents and its programs, visit firstdescents.org.

About Vytalogy

Vytalogy Wellness is a modern wellness company focused on delivering science-backed vitamins, supplements, and nutritional solutions that support a clear mind, strong body, and full spirit. Established in 2022, the company was founded on the belief that wellness is the foundation of human potential. The company was formed through the merger of two established supplement brands — Natrol® (founded 1980) and Jarrow Formulas® (founded 1977). Together, these brands bring nearly a century of combined heritage and are united by a shared commitment to proactive, comprehensive, and lifelong wellness rooted in science and efficacy. Today, Vytalogy continues to advance a more holistic vision of health, one that goes beyond supplements to support sleep, energy, focus, clarity, nutrition, digestive health, movement, mental performance, and overall well-being. Visit https://www.vytalogy.com/ for more information.

About First Descents

First Descents (FD) is the global leader in adventure-based healing. Through immersive outdoor experiences, FD empowers young adults impacted by cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other serious health conditions, as well as caregivers and healthcare heroes in those fields. These programs integrate challenge-by-choice adventures, peer connection, trauma informed support, and wellness practices to drive lasting improvements in mental, emotional, and physical health. Headquartered in Denver, First Descents has provided more than 14,000 life-changing outdoor experiences over the past 25 years. All programs are free of charge. A Candid Platinum-rated nonprofit, First Descents has been recognized on CNN Heroes and as one of Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work. Charity Navigator has awarded First Descents a 4-star rating, its highest designation for accountability, transparency, and financial stewardship.

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SOURCE Vytalogy Wellness