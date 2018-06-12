Vytalyx Appoints Asad Mahmood, M.D. as Strategic Advisor

Asad is a Cryptocurrency Investor, ICO Advisor and a Watson AI and Blockchain Engineer at IBM. He is also a Biomedical Engineer, a Computer Scientist and a Medical Doctor. As a developer of decentralized applications (DApps) on the Graphene (Steemit, Bitshares, EOS), Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric blockchains, Asad leverages his deep technical understanding of blockchain technology to conduct technical code and MVP reviews for new Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

CEO, David Granzotti commented, "With Asad's multifaceted background that combines blockchain, AI, medicine and engineering, we believe he will symbiotically bridge product development efforts amongst various experts on our team. Asad will play a pivotal role in the development of the Vytalyx Blockchain and will accelerate our ability to bring our AI-based health solution to the marketplace."

"As a comprehensive, personalized medicine solution built on top of blockchain technology, Vytalyx will completely reform the way physicians take care of their patients and significantly increase the amount of healthcare information accessible to each patient," said Mahmood.

About Vytalyx

The Vytalyx model grew out of the abundant fragmentation in healthcare and our desire to create technology that can potentially improve health outcomes. The human body is extremely complex and requires advanced technologies to solve these complexities. Many health professionals are making decisions based on limited amounts of data, instead of looking at all available data that portrays the complete condition of an individual. Our platform is about integrating and analyzing more data from more sources and more subject matter experts than any other health solution on the market, thereby creating a universal health record on the Vytalyx Blockchain that enables health professionals to improve health outcomes.

Vytalyx aims to be the first of its kind to serve as a blockchain-based health technology platform that uses the power of augmented intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics and unprecedented amounts of data to personalize one's health. Our platform plans to provide health professionals with the ability to personalize drug and dietary supplement formulations, personalized clinical decision support, patient decision support and evidenced-based medicine tools as well as personalized nutrition and fitness programs. Vytalyx.io

