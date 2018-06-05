Vytalyx Appoints Dave Wentz, Former CEO of USANA to its Board of Directors

Dave Wentz helped found USANA Health Sciences in 1992 and was instrumental in leading it to $1 Billion in sales and serving over 500,000 families. At USANA he played many roles including; VP of Strategic Development, Executive Vice President, President and CEO. In January 2009, he was named one of America's Powerful CEOs 40 and Under by Forbes.com. His focus on providing an exceptional workplace for employees worldwide led to Outside magazine naming USANA to its Best Places to Work list seven times. Dave is also co-author of the New York Times best-selling book, The Healthy Home. He has served as Chairman of the Direct Selling Association and recently finished serving for the second time as Chairman of the Direct Selling Education Foundation.

"We believe Dave's proven track record and strong experience with in the manufacturing, nutritional supplements and direct sales space will be extremely valuable," said David Granzotti, Vytalyx's CEO. "His industry knowledge and guidance will help our business grow at an accelerated pace."

"I have a passion for personalized health solutions on a mass scale," said Wentz. "I am honored to join the Vytalyx board and support their mission to optimize the health of people around the world."

About Vytalyx

Vytalyx aims to be the first of its kind to serve as a health technology platform that uses the power of augmented intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics and large amounts of data to create personalized (compounded) medications and dietary supplement formulations, personalized clinical decision support, patient decision support and evidenced-based medicine tools as well as personalized nutrition and fitness programs – all through decentralization, cryptography, and the utilization of blockchain. Vytalyx.com

