Vytanutra Partners with MAP International

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vytanutra (https://vytanutra.com/) Vytanutra is proud to partner with Map International, a Christian organization providing medicines and health supplies to those in need around the world so they might experience life to the fullest. MAP serves all people regardless of religion, gender, race, nationality, or ethnic background. Vytanutra's donation of immune boosting supplements helps people in need in Jamaica. MAP International Nutritional's & Vitamins Program are created to combat the lack of vitamins and nutritional's. Recognizing the critical importance of access to vital vitamins. MAP works with partners all over the world to ensure that shipments get to remote hospitals and clinics that mission teams have the right supply for the populations they are treating.

How MAP Helps

When their relief partners see MAP's distinctive blue wrap, they know that they are receiving the highest quality, World Health Organization-approved medicines that include fever reducers, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins and a host of other medicines and health supplies to serve the world in need. Each year, MAP International donates more than $500 million dollars' worth of life-changing, critically needed medicines and health supplies to treat more than 20 million of the world's poorest people in approximately 86 countries. Vytanutra is proud to be apart of this wonderful organization.

Vytanutra is an innovative, family-oriented nutrition company driven by the belief that wellness and wellbeing should be accessible. Founded in 2020 in beautiful Irvine, California, the team took a leap of faith by turning to traditional Chinese remedy and using their ancestor's knowledge of the healing power of plants.

Vytanutra Carries 3 Vegan Supplements

Joint Care - Support Healthy Muscle

Optic Care- Support Eye Health

Buffered C 1000mg Complex- Supports Immunity

Our products are deeply rooted in tradition and science. Our blend of herbal ingredients has been passed down from generation to generation, Vytanutra will continue to bring you the finest wellness supplements so you can be sure that every bottle of vytanutra is held to the highest standards.

Vytanutra, located in Irvine California, has been in business for 2 years and hope to create more products in the future.

