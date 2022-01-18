Vytanutra Takes NATURAL Joint Supplements to a Whole New Level

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vytanutra (https://www.vytanutra.com/) announced its official launch of their newest product, Joint Care. Joint care contains an exclusive blend of scientifically supported nutrients that enhance overall joint health. The ingredients include Vitamin C, Manganese, Glucosamine sulfate, Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), and a Chinese herbal formulation that consists of Corydalis root (Yuan Hu Suo), large-leaved Gentiana root (Qin Jiao) and Turmeric root tuber (yu jin) plays a role in supporting healthy joint and flexibility.

New Formulation Based on Chinese Herbal Lore

Research shows that the use of traditional Chinese medicine herbs, Corydalis root (Yuan Hu Suo) and Gentiana Root (Qin Jiao), help lessen discomfort throughout the body, including the joints.

Corydalis has been used as a pain reliever in traditional Chinese medicine. Many practitioners of Traditional Chinese herbal medicine consider Corydalis to be the second most effective herb for pain. More specifically, the corydalis plant contains a substance that affects the dopamine activity in the brain and in doing so, can cause feelings of sedation. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties to stop the transfer of signals related to discomfort from reaching the brain.

Gentian Root has been used in traditional Chinese medicine throughout Europe for over 2,000 years. As a liver tonic and digestive aid, it also has a long history of use in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Known for its rich anti-inflammatory properties, it can help the body get over inflammatory conditions. Consuming gentian roots prevents the immune system from attacking the healthy cells.

Joint Care Supplement Benefits:

Supports healthy muscle*

Promotes joint flexibility*

Supports collagen health*

Healthy cartilage support*

Why choose Vytanutra?

As a family-owned company, we ensure to offer the highest quality products at affordable prices. We help people honor their varying nutritional and holistic wellness needs. Vytanutra products are vegan, gluten free, toxic free, trusted quality, made with care, plant-based, made in USA, supported by research studies, and manufactured in GMP certified facility. Vytanutra products are engineered to enhance normal body wellness, providing benefits like overall immune, joint, and eye health support.

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

