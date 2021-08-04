VyTrac Announces Digital Health Influencer and FINN Global Health Chair Gil Bashe To Join as Strategic Advisor

VyTrac provides an easily accessible encrypted health technology platform that enables people to be engaged and participate in their health management. The smartphone-enabled technology supports the move toward reduction in hospital readmissions through daily monitoring and early intervention, using interactive messaging between health professionals and their patients. The VyTrac system also offers multi-language, disease-specific education. Healthier patients result in reduced private and public payer costs and can lessen health professional burnout.

"VyTrac leadership is engaged on community and state-wide levels to address some of the pressing challenges facing our health system – engaging people with urgent health needs who too often lack access to healthcare professionals," said Bashe. "Technology geared to improve human health is only meaningful if people have ready access and feel confident in its privacy. Health providers should also recognize that the digital health connection is best when it unites health professionals' desire to help with their patients' need to be healed."

VyTrac sought Bashe's participation owing to his commitment to support engaging patients in participating in their care by emphasizing the importance of digital health, health information and connective RPM technologies that make intervention possible on a real-time basis. Bashe's belief that technology will never replace health professionals direct patient care connection; however, will make them more relevant to their patients aligned with the VyTrac vision of empowered care.

"From the battlefield to boardroom, Gil has been at the forefront of addressing how medical advances, physician dedication and patient need can be supported by digital connections," said Zachary Fink, co-founder and CEO of VyTrac. "Gil recognized immediately how people in remote communities or those requiring frequent contact with their health providers would benefit from confidential assessment of vital medical touchpoints to prioritize care. His counsel on how VyTrac can be used to address both patient health disparities and advance health innovation will advance our mission to address pressing health needs."

Bashe's career is rooted in healthcare. He was a paratrooper combat medic and trade association lobbyist, then launched a successful health PR agency and was the first global Practice Director of the Hill and Knowlton Health and Pharmaceutical Practice. He was a leader in WPP Group's integrated marketing agency CommonHealth and later served as operating CEO and limited partner at private-equity firm GTCR, where he led acquisition efforts targeting health marketing and communications firms. He joined FINN in 2015 and, together with colleagues, champions one of the most admired global health communication agencies.

Bashe continues his longstanding commitment to the role of communication in public health by serving as a correspondent for Health Tech World and Medika Life. He is included among the "50 Most Influential Health Influencers" by Medical Marketing & Media as well as one of its inaugural "Innovation Catalysts." PharmaVOICE named him among the 100 Most Inspiring Leaders and was a PM360 "Lifetime Achievement Award" recipient. Bashe serves on the advisory boards of the Decentralized Trials Research Alliance, Galien Foundation, Let's Win for Pancreatic Cancer, Marfan Foundation, mHealth Israel and is a strategic advisor to behavioral health company Newtopia.

About VyTrac:

VyTrac Health, Inc. is on the forefront of innovation and technology empowering providers to better manage their patients' health remotely. Using smartphone and tablet platforms with the choice of multiple languages, VyTrac enables vital data to be accessible to patients and health providers through a secure telehealth platform. Studies show that when a potential health event occurs, early interventions can reduce the number of hospitalizations, improve patient health, and cut healthcare costs. The VyTrac dynamic program uses a vitals sign monitoring mobile application that transmits patient data to the provider dashboard in real time. This simple-to-use, state-of-the-art technology addresses some of the health system's most pressing needs: to overcome health disparities, increase access to care and engage people with identified medical risks.

